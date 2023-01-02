PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt. Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side. "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there. She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse. "There are pieces...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO