pittsburghmagazine.com
Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’
A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Very Realistic Pittsburgh Co-Stars with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
The Pittsburgh of “A Man Called Otto” is not the sunny tour of the city seen in some locally made productions. The local landmarks are absent in favor of regular city streets. In this film, it is not one of our glorious blue-sky days; it’s often gray, frequently snowing and chilly enough to feel through the screen.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Enjoy A Hearty Helping Of Food and Beverage News
Mediterra Cafe, which has locations in Sewickley and Mt. Lebanon, is opening a third spot at 5202 Butler St. in Lawrenceville. The space was previously occupied by B52 Cafe, a popular vegan destination that closed last April. The Mediterra Cafe brand, run by parent company Mediterra Bakehouse, is also a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Meet Umpire
Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) Umpire is quite the catch! This sweet, energetic big boy arrived at Animal Friends as a stray. He loves people and nature walks. The way to his heart is through head rubs and treats! He is looking for a patient adopter who will use positive-reinforcement training to coach him on redirecting his energy and walking on a leash. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he is the only dog. After all, he wants to be your star player! Ready to add Umpire to your team?
pittsburghmagazine.com
Head To Tacosburgh For Authentic Mexican Eats And American Favorites
When Chef Marcos Espinoza has a great idea he consults his son, Braulio Espinoza, who puts it into action. “He’s the dreamer; I’m the architect,” Braulio says. Together with their business partner Martin Bolanos, who runs the local chain Patron Mexican Grill, they’ve created Tacosburgh, a new restaurant that bridges the culinary gap between Mexico City and Pittsburgh. (There’s a mural in the back room connecting the two foodie towns.)
pittsburghmagazine.com
Serving Our Community
Anuary is always a good time to reassess what Pittsburgh Magazine is doing, and to introduce new features that we hope will entertain and inspire our readers. This year, we’re bringing back popular voices, expanding our curated list of happenings and identifying local quirks and oddities that truly make Pittsburgh — well, Pittsburgh. Online, we’re introducing a weekly wellness newsletter and expanding our wedding offerings.
Millionaire Raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh just days before big drawing
Someone in Allegheny County is $50,000 richer after winning one of two New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawings this week. It’s the eighth and final week for the drawing before the Millionaire Raffle drawing on January 7.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
pittsburghmagazine.com
What We’re Reading in January
James Parton quite infamously described the city of Pittsburgh in his January 1868 article for The Atlantic as “hell with the lid taken off.” He can be forgiven his Dante-esque hyperbole considering the catchy phrase was deployed to describe the admittedly infernal vision of seeing a steel mill in action braced against the pitch-black night sky. The heat, the slag, the flames all definitely made an impression.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers
There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
wtae.com
Shooting under investigation in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
pittsburghmagazine.com
City Theatre To Welcome Slovo. Theater Group Performance Of ‘Mothermotherland’
Playwright and producer Audrey Rose Dégez has written a script that sheds light on decades of cultural suppression in Ukraine, misconceptions of Ukrainian culture and the resiliency of its residents. Her Pittsburgh-based artistic residency, Slovo. Theater Group, features professional actors from Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine. The group,...
Tarentum officer injured in shootout released from hospital, healing at home
Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost got to eat breakfast in his own home Wednesday after being shot in the leg during a frenzied and fatal manhunt in Brackenridge earlier this week. “He’s doing well,” Tarentum Mayor Bob Lang said. “He’s in some pain, but he’s out of the hospital.”...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Take a Break from Chilly Pittsburgh Days by Visiting the National Aviary
See island birds like Hyacinth Macaws and Victoria Crowned Pigeons welcoming you into warm, lush habitats. New daily activities, included with admission, will make your experience unforgettable. Guest Favorite returns!. The Wetlands Feeding is back in the National Aviary’s largest, beautifully updated habitat. See favorite species like American Flamingos and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brighton Heights man with schizophrenia gets prison term for killing neighbor
In November 2019, Laron Smith was forbidden by airline officials from taking his connecting flight from Chicago to Arizona because of his erratic behavior. Airline employees called Smith’s father in Arizona, as well as his mother in Pittsburgh, and said he’d been acting strangely. Smith, now 26, believed...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager
Pittsburgh Police announced on Twitter that they had located a 13-year-old who had gone missing Wednesday. The department thanked those who provided information that helped the search.
Residents of condemned Roosevelt Building struggle to find housing after fire
Three weeks after a fire struck the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some residents of the now condemned building are still looking for replacement housing to varying degrees of success. Louis Tolomeo, 80, has lived in the Roosevelt Building on the corner of Penn Avenue and Sixth Street for seven...
Residents concerned about pieces falling off California Avenue Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Residents in the city's North Side are concerned about a bridge's condition. People living near the California Avenue Bridge said pieces of the bridge have been falling off of it. They want something done before someone gets hurt. Chunks of metal and rusted steel sit at the corner of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street on the North Side. "It almost hit me. It was scary," said Marcie Kemmler, who has a house under the bridge and owns a restaurant there. She said it has been deteriorating for the last few years but it's getting worse. "There are pieces...
Pizza delivery driver beaten, robbed and abducted in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed and abducted in Elliott Tuesday night. According to a report, officers were called around 10 p.m. to take a report of a robbery and abduction that occurred a short time earlier in the 900 block of Phoenix Street.
