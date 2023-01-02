ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Fire Department responds to chimney fire

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZZFM_0k10BIGR00

PITTSFIELD, Mass ( NEWS10 ) — The Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a chimney fire early Monday morning. No injuries were reported, and firefighters say the fire started due to faulty masonry between the fireplace and the chimney itself.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

At 4:23 a.m., the Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a log cabin-style home for reports of a possible chimney fire. Firefighters say that the fire was contained to just the chimney and that everyone in the house was accounted for. Standard chimney fire tactics were taken, and after an hour, firefighters determined the fire was actively burning in the wood between the stone façade and exterior chimney.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVCxH_0k10BIGR00
    Image via Pittsfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbVte_0k10BIGR00
    Image via Pittsfield Fire Department
  • Image via Pittsfield Fire Department

To the fire, firefighters had to remove the entire façade from the roofline down to the fireplace, which they say is a long, labor-intensive process. After four hours of work, firefighters say it was under control and the owners of the house could return inside. They also say the fire could cause roughly $100,000 worth of damage due to the extensive overhaul to access the fire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mychamplainvalley.com

Woman injured in crash during icy conditions

On January 3, a woman from West Rutland was left in critical condition at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a crash on Route 100 near the Pittsfield and Killington town line. The crash took place a little after 11 a.m., when Barbara Cobb, 75, was driving north. Vermont State Police...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Fire damages residential property in Pittsfield

Pittsfield — This morning, the city’s fire department responded to a fire at Blythewood Drive that damaged what the department described as a “log cabin” style residence made out of heavy timber. According to a press release from the department, initially the fire appeared to be...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to an active scene on Allen Street in Springfield Sunday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived on scene, they saw multiple police cruisers and ambulances. One lane was blocked off due to the incident. Information at this time is limited. Western Mass News...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy