ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
purplePTSD.com

Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week

On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist

For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro

The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
purplePTSD.com

Which Greg Joseph Stands Up?

What a difference a week makes, right? On Christmas Eve Greg Joseph lined up for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal and banged it through the uprights to walk off the New York Giants. On New Year’s Day he took the field multiple times against the Green Bay Packers and looked like the guy who was previously begging to be cut. So, going into the playoffs, which Greg Joseph will stand up?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Brian O’Neill Suffered a Partially Torn Achilles in Week 17

Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was placed on IR on Tuesday after suffering what had previously been described as a “significant” calf injury by head coach Kevin O’Connell. Well, more details have come out regarding his injury, and on Wednesday, it was announced that O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Harrison Phillips Made Wonderful Gesture on Tuesday

Over the course of this NFL season, specifically in regard to the Minnesota Vikings, there has been no shortage of games that could go down as something we have never seen before. Between the Buffalo Bills victory, and the Indianapolis Colts comeback, there has been plenty of jubilation. On Monday night however, we saw something unprecedented for a completely different and more somber reason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Madden Says No Wide Receiver Is Perfect

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, EA Sports dropped their highly anticipated Madden 23 installment. While the “99 Club” has drawn plenty of eyes over the last handful of years, only a select few make it into the fraternity. Now from a wide receiver standpoint, the game has shifted its stance.
purplePTSD.com

Irv Smith Is Expected to Play Role in the Vikings Playoff Run

Last week, the Minnesota Vikings designated TE Irv Smith Jr. to return to practice after an extended stint on injured reserve dealing with a high ankle sprain. Now, after about a week of practice, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said during a press conference on Wednesday that Irv Smith is expected to play a role in the Vikings playoff run.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Week 18 NFL Picks: The Regular Season Finale

Commanders -1 (L) Vikings/Packers O48 points (W) The Tennessee Titans have fallen off a cliff down the stretch of this season, and now, they are throwing Joshua Dobbs out there at QB in a game that will decide the AFC South. The Titans have now lost six straight games and have allowed the Jaguars to jump into first place in the division.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18

After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

ESPN Mock Draft Sends Vikings a CB

Among the Minnesota Vikings and NFL Draft communities, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid is considered one of the best minds in the field. In his first ESPN mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft, Reid sends the Vikings a CB in the first round in the form of South Carolina CB Cam Smith.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy