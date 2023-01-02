Read full article on original website
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Apparently, the Vikings Could Still Have a Playoff Bye Week
On Monday night, nothing became more important in the NFL world than the health of Damar Hamlin. After collapsing on the field during the Bengals/Bills game, he was intubated and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. On Thursday morning, we got some truly incredible news regarding his status. Hamlin is awake, responsive, and “appears to be neurologically intact.”
Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist
For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
Bills Cut Former Vikings All-Pro
The Buffalo Bills remain one of the premiere teams contending for a Super Bowl this season. Following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest that postponed Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, much of the sports world has been focused on his health and recovery. Amidst this attention, on Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills cut former Vikings All-Pro CB Xavier Rhodes. To replace him, Buffalo also signed S Jared Mayden off the New York Jets practice squad.
Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Questions Answered: Irv’s Return, Duke Shelley and Khyiris Tonga, Mock Draft Season
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 5th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Which Greg Joseph Stands Up?
What a difference a week makes, right? On Christmas Eve Greg Joseph lined up for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal and banged it through the uprights to walk off the New York Giants. On New Year’s Day he took the field multiple times against the Green Bay Packers and looked like the guy who was previously begging to be cut. So, going into the playoffs, which Greg Joseph will stand up?
Brian O’Neill Suffered a Partially Torn Achilles in Week 17
Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was placed on IR on Tuesday after suffering what had previously been described as a “significant” calf injury by head coach Kevin O’Connell. Well, more details have come out regarding his injury, and on Wednesday, it was announced that O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles.
Harrison Phillips Made Wonderful Gesture on Tuesday
Over the course of this NFL season, specifically in regard to the Minnesota Vikings, there has been no shortage of games that could go down as something we have never seen before. Between the Buffalo Bills victory, and the Indianapolis Colts comeback, there has been plenty of jubilation. On Monday night however, we saw something unprecedented for a completely different and more somber reason.
Madden Says No Wide Receiver Is Perfect
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, EA Sports dropped their highly anticipated Madden 23 installment. While the “99 Club” has drawn plenty of eyes over the last handful of years, only a select few make it into the fraternity. Now from a wide receiver standpoint, the game has shifted its stance.
Irv Smith Is Expected to Play Role in the Vikings Playoff Run
Last week, the Minnesota Vikings designated TE Irv Smith Jr. to return to practice after an extended stint on injured reserve dealing with a high ankle sprain. Now, after about a week of practice, Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said during a press conference on Wednesday that Irv Smith is expected to play a role in the Vikings playoff run.
Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
Week 18 NFL Picks: The Regular Season Finale
Commanders -1 (L) Vikings/Packers O48 points (W) The Tennessee Titans have fallen off a cliff down the stretch of this season, and now, they are throwing Joshua Dobbs out there at QB in a game that will decide the AFC South. The Titans have now lost six straight games and have allowed the Jaguars to jump into first place in the division.
Brian O’Neill Heads to the IR, Vikings Sign Two Offensive Linemen
We knew the injury to Austin Schlottmann was going to end his season. There was some hope, though, that perhaps Brian O’Neill could return for the playoffs. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’ll be the case, so the Vikings have decided to sign two offensive linemen. The...
A Look at all 4 Potential Wild Card Opponents for the Vikings
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings still do not have a set matchup for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. With multiple options on the table, here’s a look at all 4 potential Wild Card opponents for the Vikings in a couple weeks.
Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18
After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
The Vikings/Packers Feuds Extend Beyond Jaire & Jefferson
Admittedly, we’re getting to the Vikings/Packers talk a bit late in the week. After all, it’s already Friday, so the Bears game is a mere couple days away. The intrigue, though, rests in the outside chance of Minnesota seeing Green Bay in the playoffs (a scenario some might find concerning).
ESPN Mock Draft Sends Vikings a CB
Among the Minnesota Vikings and NFL Draft communities, ESPN analyst Jordan Reid is considered one of the best minds in the field. In his first ESPN mock draft for the 2023 NFL Draft, Reid sends the Vikings a CB in the first round in the form of South Carolina CB Cam Smith.
The Vikings Hopes for the No. 2 Seed May Lie in the Hands of Their Former QB3
If the Minnesota Vikings want to land in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoffs, they are going to need some help along the way. Because of that, very ironically, the fate of Minnesota and the Vikings hopes for the No. 2 seed may very well lie in the hands of their former QB3, David Blough.
