Indiana State

WIBC.com

NWS: Light Snow to Fall Across Indiana; Watch Out for Black Ice

STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana will be getting snow over the next few days, which might make the roads slick and hazardous at times. “The biggest threat would be slick roads from stuff that might start off liquid even if it is snow and then there could be refreezing later. You’ll want to watch out for black ice,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth

INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Don’t let the cold snap fool you: Winters in Indiana are still warming

Extremely cold temperatures over the holidays delayed some Hoosiers’ travel plans and burst their water pipes. But Indiana winters are still getting warmer on average. According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, the average winter temperature has gone up for every Indiana city it studied since 1970.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Satellite images show ‘bomb cyclone’ churning off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning Californians Wednesday of a powerful atmospheric river set to bring flooding, mud slides, wind gusts topping 50 mph and “extremely heavy snow rates” to the mountains. The atmospheric river is connected to a rapidly intensifying low pressure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox 59

Tracking wintry mix this weekend

Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Where is Sherman? Journey Health + Wellness in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana

With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana

Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Why the recent rise in gas prices, $3.29 expected soon in Indiana

STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – Many stations in Indiana will see gas prices reach as high as $3.29 per gallon this week. There are factors, however, that could indicate a price drop soon. “Given the downdrafts in the market yesterday and today, these increases could be quicker to erode,” said...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

How to fight back against Indiana invasive species

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
Indiana State

