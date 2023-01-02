Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
NWS: Light Snow to Fall Across Indiana; Watch Out for Black Ice
STATEWIDE–Most of Indiana will be getting snow over the next few days, which might make the roads slick and hazardous at times. “The biggest threat would be slick roads from stuff that might start off liquid even if it is snow and then there could be refreezing later. You’ll want to watch out for black ice,” said Alex McGinnis, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana
We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
indianapublicradio.org
Don’t let the cold snap fool you: Winters in Indiana are still warming
Extremely cold temperatures over the holidays delayed some Hoosiers’ travel plans and burst their water pipes. But Indiana winters are still getting warmer on average. According to the independent research and reporting collaboration Climate Central, the average winter temperature has gone up for every Indiana city it studied since 1970.
Fox 59
Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight
INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
Fox 59
Satellite images show ‘bomb cyclone’ churning off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning Californians Wednesday of a powerful atmospheric river set to bring flooding, mud slides, wind gusts topping 50 mph and “extremely heavy snow rates” to the mountains. The atmospheric river is connected to a rapidly intensifying low pressure...
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Where is Sherman? Journey Health + Wellness in...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
wamwamfm.com
Turn Signal Law Change in Indiana
With the new year comes a new law when it comes to using turn signals in Indiana. The law used to be that your turn signal had to be on for at least 200 to 300 feet before turning. You might be thinking that that distance might be a little hard to judge while you’re driving. So did your state lawmakers. Last year, they passed a measure that took effect on January 1 that now states you have to signal a “reasonable” amount of time before turning. Law enforcement experts say this may make it easier for drivers to judge when to signal while also giving the cops more leeway in deciding whether to pull someone over.
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Indiana
Indiana State is the 38th largest in the U.S., with an area of about 36,418 square miles. The state also goes by an official nickname, the Hoosier State. Indiana is in the Midwestern United States, sharing borders with Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan. Are you curious about the origin of...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
State lawmakers are pushing for answers after recent carbon monoxide issues in Southern Indiana
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is investigating whether CenterPoint Energy followed safety laws when multiple customers reported carbon monoxide issues.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man back in U.S. after stroke left him stranded in Mexico
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man is back in the United States after a stroke left him stranded in Mexico for days, and his family is thanking the community for helping make it happen. Ray Rice, the owner of I-105.3, a country radio station in Scottsburg, is now...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
WOWO News
Why the recent rise in gas prices, $3.29 expected soon in Indiana
STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – Many stations in Indiana will see gas prices reach as high as $3.29 per gallon this week. There are factors, however, that could indicate a price drop soon. “Given the downdrafts in the market yesterday and today, these increases could be quicker to erode,” said...
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
Reminder: New turn signal law in effect in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A new turn signal law went into effect at the start of the new year that chops out a specific measured distance in which a turn signal is required to be used before a turn. Previously, Indiana law required vehicles to signal 200 feet before a turn or lane change, or 300 feet […]
‘Going to get some Thai food’: Indiana police pulled over Idaho homicide suspect twice on drive home
BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, whom police have arrested in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November, was stopped twice by Indiana law enforcement while he and his father made a cross-country drive from Pullman, Washington, to Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body-cam and dash-cam footage released...
