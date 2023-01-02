ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 New Laws Go Into Effect Across Oklahoma

 4 days ago
Eight new state laws go into effect today in Oklahoma covering a wide rage of topics such as taxation, voter registration and state transparency.

Municipal courts must now report criminal history information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation due to House Bill 3066.

House Bill 3365 now allows for your voter registration to be canceled if you get a license in another state, and Senate Bill 418 ensures online stores check that third-party sellers are authentic.

The remaining five laws all deal with taxes across the state.

