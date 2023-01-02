Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Posey County man declares candidacy for mayor of Mt. Vernon
A Posey County man declared his candidacy in the race for the next mayor of Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Wednesday. Steve Loehr filed paperwork to begin his campaign in his run for the city's next mayor. Loehr says he's a life-long resident of Posey County, who retired after 42 years...
ABK Tracking being replaced by new company for electronic home detention services in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville's ABK Tracking will no longer be providing electronic home detention services for court cases in Vanderburgh County. The decision was made by a group of county council officials on Thursday, to drop ABK Tracking in exchange for Lexington, Kentucky-based company "Corrisoft." The council originally had a motion in place...
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in
The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command
The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office. According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as...
Owensboro Commissioners meet for the first time in 2023
Several items are on the agenda for the first Owensboro Commissioners meeting set for Tuesday evening. Owensboro Board of Commissioners meeting for the first time in 2023. Owensboro Commissioners will take the oath of office this evening, during their first meeting of 2023.
$130,000 winning 'CA$H 5' Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville
Hoosier Lottery players in Vanderburgh County should check their "CA$H 5" tickets for winning numbers. Officials with the lottery said Wednesday that a winning "CA$H 5" ticket was purchased at the Right Stuff, located at 1321 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville. According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning CA$H 5 numbers...
New Thai restaurant in the works for downtown Evansville
A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
Upcoming changes for use of Henderson Transfer Station
The City of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson's Transfer Station. Officials say residents will be required to show proof of residency starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. If residents of the city wish to use the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station for free, city residents will be...
Vanderburgh Humane Society offers 'Cuddlegrams' for Valentine's Day
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is preparing for Valentine's Day. The annual "Cuddlegrams" fundraiser is back and ready to woo the hearts of Tri-Staters. For $100, your Valentine will receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30 minute cuddle session with a puppy, kitten, or rabbit. The adoptable animal will...
New Year's Day stabbing under investigation in Evansville
A New Year's Day stabbing is under investigation in Evansville. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were called Wednesday to take a battery report on Washington Avenue just off of Green River Road. Officers spoke with the victim, who said someone had threatened him and then stabbed him in...
Owensboro doctor enters $931K settlement with justice department over illegal 'kickbacks'
An Owensboro doctor is paying nearly $1 million to resolve allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for illegal kickbacks. A Wednesday announcement from the United States Department of Justice says that Kishor Vora, M.D. of Owensboro, has entered into a settlement and paid $931,500 to resolve those allegations.
The Slime Factory hosting grand opening in Eastland Mall
The Slime Factory Indiana will host their grand opening in Eastland Mall Thursday, January 5th. The new experience will be located near JCPenny. Customers of all ages can create slimes with a variety of scents, beads, and colors. Hours are as follows:. Monday-Thursday: 2:00 PM-7:00 PM. Friday: 2:00 PM- 8:00...
Ohio Co. battles excessive flooding; businesses and schools canceled
Monday night's storms across the tri-state did excessive flood damage to parts of western Kentucky, such as Ohio County. Parts of Ohio County got over 5 inches of rain last night and this morning, which left many of the roads very unsafe for traveling. Areas such as Highway 69 were undrivable for certain stretches of the highway.
Fire erupts at Waupaca Foundry plant
An investigation into what caused a large fire at the Waupaca Foundry plant in Tell City last night remains on-going. Around 6:30 in the evening, a large blaze erupted in one of the melting centers. Five regional fire departments arrived on scene and were able to return the building back to the company in three hours. Management for the Waupaca Factory tells 44News, they will continue to assess the situation before making additional safety changes to the factory.
State seeking felony firearm enhancement against Evansville murder suspect
There's an update on the case surrounding a New Year's Day murder in Evansville. A court entry made Wednesday shows the state is now seeking a felony firearm enhancement against 21-year-old Brandon Schaefer. Schaefer was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Todd Roll.
Southern Indiana men come up painfully short at Morehead State
The USI Men's Basketball team battled Morehead State University down to the wire before finally falling 84-80, Thursday night at Morehead, Kentucky. The loss dropped the Screaming Eagles go to 8-8 overall and 1-2 in the OVC, while Morehead State improves to 9-7 and 2-1 in the OVC. The Screaming...
Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award
Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021. According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
Two charged after drugs found in car parked at Madisonville FOP Lodge
Two people are being charged after police say they were found with drugs outside the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in Madisonville, Kentucky. The Madisonville Police Department says one of its officers spotted a vehicle parked with its lights off at the back of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge property on Tucker Schoolhouse Road.
Coleman racks up career-high, Aces fall at Missouri State
Despite racking up a career-high 22 points, Marvin Coleman II couldn't stop the University of Evansville men’s basketball team from dropping their third straight, as the Aces fell to Missouri State 85-62 Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri. Along with Coleman's stellar performance, Kenny Strawbridge Jr. chipped in with 18...
