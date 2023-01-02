Read full article on original website
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff shares thoughts after 6 months of no handgun permit requirement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the state of Indiana, gun owners no longer need any sort of permit to carry a handgun while in public spaces. For less than a year, this has been the case after the state removed the requirement for handgun permits, and some in law enforcement aren’t happy about the change.
VITA tax service returns to Knox County
It will be tax season soon. The United Way of Knox County will again sponsor the Volunteers in Tax Assistance also known as VITA in 2023. The service starts in February and is a collaboration of the Knox County and Bicknell-Vigo Township Public Libraries. Anyone can pick up packets at...
Who’s running in Warrick, Posey, Vanderburgh and Gibson counties
INDIANA (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is keeping track of who is filing for what position within the the four counties of Warrick, Vanderburgh, Gibson and Posey. VANDERBURGH COUNTY Cheryl Musgrave – Filed January 4 Cheryl Musgrave is running for mayor of Evansville. According to her campaign website, Musgrave’s leadership attracted a $40 million investment from […]
Bickett arraignment delayed; will face charges in Indiana
The arraignment for Michael Brook Bickett (27), of Hawesville, was held on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 in Hancock County. It was a preliminary hearing and one of the first stages in the pretrial process. Normally during an arraignment, the judge will state the list of charges filed against the defendant and they are then asked how they plead to those charges.
VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
12 years in prison for driver in April 2022 fatal crash
A man received a 12-year prison sentence in Gibson County. Bradley Beadles pleaded guilty in November in connection with an April 2022 incident where a vehicle hit a man riding a bicycle. In the partial plea agreement, Beadles pleaded to Operating a Vehicle with Marijuana Causing Death. Police reports say...
Daviess County’s New Year Baby is from Pike Co.
As reported on Tuesday, Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes welcomed the first baby of the new year at 9-am on Sunday January 1st. Ledger Owen is the son of Ashlee and Jerek Owen of Vincennes. Meanwhile, Daviess Community Hospital in Washington reported there were several babies born in the days...
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
IDEM awarded grants to three area counties
Three Southern Indiana counties will receive a portion of over $500,000 in Community Recycling Grants. There were 16 applicants from across the state seeking grants from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management through their Solid Waste Management Fund. Projects that were awarded the dollars had to demonstrate a positive environmental...
Traffic Stop Lands Henderson Man In Jail
Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
Sheriff’s Department adds 3 to the force
Three new Knox County Deputies are on the road. The new officers are Parker Tromley, Brayten Potter and Julian Craycraft. Superior Court Judge Monica Carpenter Gilmore, who took office this week, swore in the 3 road deputies at the courthouse. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, Chief Deputy John Fuller and...
3 Arrested in Overnight Drug Arrest in Washington
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people overnight on various drug charges. 47-year-old Tammy Calderon was charged with possession of a controlled substance and dealing in meth; 29-year-old Beau Price received a charge of maintaining a common nuisance; and 33-year-old Kyla Krueger also received a charge of possession and dealing in meth.
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
EPD investigating after man stabbed on New Years Day, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after they say a man was stabbed on New Years Day. Police say it happened on Washington Avenue. They say the victim told officers they were threatened and then stabbed with a knife. If you know anything about this situation,...
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Culvert work begins on Sievers Road next week
A portion of Sievers Road in Knox County will be closed next week. County officials report that Sievers Road between Main Street at Henry Sievers Roads will shut down Monday through Friday, that’s January 9 to the 13th. Crews will be installing a Culvert. The road will be closed...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
VCSO: Authorities searching for suspect involved in chase, crash and run
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm authorities are searching for a suspect after they say the suspect took off from a traffic stop and then crashed. “The last time they were in contact with him was up at the hilltop,” said Dolores Russler, who saw the...
There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
