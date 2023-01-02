Nikon has announced the development of two exciting new lenses, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8. Both the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 are designed for full frame FX format Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, though they occupy distinctly different spots in the company's lineup. The 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the company's S line, which Nikon designates as indicating "superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh." With such high levels of performance in tandem with a classic portrait focal length and wide aperture, such a lens is sure to be popular with portrait and wedding photographers. On the other hand, the 26mm f/2.8 is meant to be small and portable, with Nikon designating it as an "ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers."

1 DAY AGO