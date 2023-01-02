Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVM
LaGrange Fire Department responds to fire on Callaway Avenue
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On December 29, the Lagrange Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 1000 block of Callaway Avenue. At approximately 6:45 a.m., the shift commander arrived on scene to find a house engulfed in flames. The single-story home was mostly on fire with flames through the roof.
WTVM
Elderly couple, pets safely escape burning Phenix City home
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An elderly woman and her husband escaped a fire that destroyed the couple’s home. On Jan. 4, the smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away at the McCain’s home on Wynn Road in Phenix City, just off Highway 80. When volunteer...
Chambers County Deputy, driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy and female driver are both recovering at Piedmont Columbus Regional after a head-on crash Thursday morning along Fob James Parkway. According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was in his work-issued patrol truck and responding to assist another deputy when the head-on collision occurred. The […]
WTVM
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows. Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old...
COLUMBUS: Police presence near Floyd Road and Hunter Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is police presence near the corner of Floyd and Hunter Road. Police tape is surrounding a vehicle located in front of the “Da Grill King.” This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as more details become available.
fox5atlanta.com
5 unbuckled kids found in backseat of car after high-speed chase, Georgia deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Powder Springs mother is in big trouble with the law after officers find five unbuckled children in the backseat of the car she was driving. Coweta County deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85, in the rain at over 120 mph.
WTVM
2 injured, including Chambers Co. deputy, in two-vehicle crash in Valley
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are injured, including a Chambers County deputy, after a two-vehicle crash in Valley. According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the crash happened on Fob James Drive in Valley. Lockhart says both the deputy and the driver were headed in the same direction.
Coweta County neighborhoods cleaning up over 30 trees damaged in EF-0 tornado
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says a line of severe thunderstorms Tuesday night blew down at least 30 trees. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan reported live from Sullivan Road for WSB Tonight where some of the damage was located. “My back door started slamming...
'Code Yellow' lifted at Coweta County elementary school after brief sheriff's office activity nearby
SHARPSBURG, Ga. — An elementary school in Coweta County was placed on a "Code Yellow" on Thursday with activity by the sheriff's office nearby. The Code Yellow was activated around 11 a.m. at Poplar Road Elementary School in Sharpsburg. It was lifted roughly an hour later, around noon. Coweta...
WTVM
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
Arrest made in murder of Fulton County deputy found shot to death inside crashed car
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Fulton County deputy, and are now giving new insight into what led up to the shooting. James Thomas, 24, was found shot to death in his crashed car near Bolton Road early Thursday morning. Jail...
Phenix City adds additional red light cameras to Crawford Road, Opelika Road intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials contracted with Verra Mobility to add additional red light cameras at the intersection of Crawford Road and Opelika Road, according to the City of Phenix City. The expansion is part of Phenix City’s Red Light Traffic Safety Program. The city says the program aims to enforce red […]
Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
3 arrested for stolen machine gun, hundreds of oxycodone pills in Carroll County, deputies say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga — Deputies arrested three people in Carroll County for possession of a machine gun, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office say 19-year-old Jayden Gaddy of Villa Rica, 22-year-old Tyrecus Caldwell of Carrollton, and 22-year-old Tyanna Dobbs of Carrollton were arrested on Dec. 28.
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff talks about plan for new jail in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new jail could soon become a reality in Muscogee County. Talk of the project has been happening for years. City leaders have now listened to three proposals to build a new jail that could cost millions of dollars. According to the report presented by the...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted
EAST POINT, Ga. - A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning. The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets. It started around 10:35 a.m....
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
Comments / 0