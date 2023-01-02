ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Business buzz: First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid; authors coming to Wellesley; Mature Caregivers provides help for elders

First looks at Natick’s new recreational cannabis dispensary & luxury EV maker Lucid. Wellesley-ites may have missed news of the recent opening of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors at Natick Mall and this week’s debut of Natick’s first recreational cannabis dispensary—dubbed Redi—at Cloverleaf Mall. But believe me, the operators of these establishments are well aware of their neighbors in Wellesley—in fact, the CEO of Redi is a Wellesley resident.
Wellesley High School reimagined as a spectacular gingerbread house

When the current Wellesley High School opened 11 years ago, much thought was put into incorporating historical elements from the 1938 building, focusing on sustainability, and using an open design to accommodate different learning styles. However, there was precious little talk of including gum drops, candy canes, licorice, marshmallows, or other sweets in the design.
It’s dog license season in Wellesley

You can apply for a new dog license or renew one for 2023 via Wellesley’s online system, or choose other options if you prefer to do things in person or by mail. New licenses are available each year from Jan. 1-March 31. Licenses must be renewed annually from Jan....
Sounding off on Wellesley pickleball noise

The increased popularity of pickleball in Wellesley has prompted various town bodies (Recreation, Natural Resources Commission, School Committee) to respond by making more court time available indoors and by carving out places to play on existing outdoor sports courts, such as at Sprague Fields and Perrin Park. The rise of...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.

You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
