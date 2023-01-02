Read full article on original website
Frontier Airlines begins nonstop service from Kansas City to Phoenix
Frontier Airlines now offers a nonstop flight from the Kansas City International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes
CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
kcur.org
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Situated along Avenida Cesar E Chavez in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood, Alice Gomez’s home is hard to miss. Large Chiefs flags decorate the fence. Holiday lights are strung around the fence and roof. Inside, on a chilly December afternoon, the furnace roars in the cozy living room. Gomez,...
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
foodgressing.com
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates
Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
Former CFO sentenced for embezzling $3.1M from Kansas City company
A former CFO for Kansas City-based Genesys Industrial Corporation will serve six years in prison for embezzling $3.1 million from the company.
northeastnews.net
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
kshb.com
Quiet, comfortable end to week in Kansas City before wintry mix arrives Saturday
Mild close to the work week with above average temperatures holding for Friday. Saturday's storm is trending to linger longer; Prepare for light showers alongside a wintry mix as temperatures will be hoovering around freezing. Super 10-Day Forecast shows high pressure building with warm and dry weather into the beginning...
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
'All 1 system': Olathe Health joins University of Kansas Health System
Olathe Health is now officially part of the University of Kansas Health System. Leaders made the announcement Thursday after letters of intent to do so had been signed last fall.
Motorcyclist critically injured in Wednesday crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist is in critical condition Wednesday night after hitting a car at east 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
kcur.org
When did Kansas City police come under state control? The answer dates back to the Civil War
Kansas City is the only major city that lacks control over its own police department. The oft-stated rationale for state control is to prevent local partisan politics from interfering with the workings of the department. Champions of the unusual setup often cite the political corruption under the Pendergast political machine in the 1930s as a rationale.
KC metro cities consider adding local sales tax to recreational marijuana sales
Several Missouri cities across the Kansas City metropolitan area are considering whether to ask voters to approve an additional local sales tax on recreational marijuana.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
KMBC.com
'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
