Kansas City, MO

KICK AM 1530

Is This the Most Underrated Destination in Missouri? CNN Says Yes

CNN Travel just released its list of the most underrated destination and Missouri's second-largest city makes the list. When you're making your plans for spring break or vacation think west. St. Louis is a fun and exciting city, Branson has so much year-round, and the Lake of the Ozarks is a party place, but don't forget about Kansas City. There is something for everything in the family, from a baseball game, take in a Chiefs game or soccer. There are a ton of restaurants to try, Worlds of Fun for the kids, and if you like jazz, jazz clubs all over the city. According to CNN Travel, Kansas City is the most underrated destination in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
foodgressing.com

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 13 – 22, 2023. Celebrate Kansas City’s premier dining event at hundreds of restaurants throughout the metro. Show your support for KC’s restaurant industry and savor some of the finest plates the city has to offer, thanks to special multicourse menus available throughout the week. Plus, a portion of all proceeds benefit local charities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

'Eggflation' hitting Overland Park bakery hard

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Flour, eggs and sugar. The three most essential ingredients for running a bakery. "Everything we make has to have that," Best Regards owner Robert Duensing said. Recent economic inflation has the bakery owner struggling to get the basics. "The price of sugar is up about...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

