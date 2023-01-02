German defence minister under fire for New Year's video

The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, 'shamed' Germany, the Bild daily said /AFP/File

Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations. a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media drew heavy criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.

Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with "war raging in the middle of Europe".

The conflict in Ukraine had led to "a lot of special experiences" and the chance for "many encounters with great and interesting people", Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.

In a scathing commentary headlined "Lambrecht is no longer tenable as a minister", Tagesspiegel daily wrote that her New Year's address made the war sound like an "exciting professional experience".

The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, "shamed" Germany, the Bild daily said.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the video was "inappropriate and embarrassing", Spiegel magazine wrote.

German media also questioned Lambrecht's ability to lead Europe's biggest economy in reviving its long-neglected armed forces in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"For this decades-long task, one would like to see a leader who sparks joy and energy in defence policy, who spurs on the ministry and the troops and who uses public attention to the benefit of the armed forces," said Sueddeutsche daily.

- Fireworks -

Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany's sluggish support for Ukraine.

The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, where the government was asking for heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.

At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defence ministry declined to comment on the "private video" put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that "no official resources" were used in the production of the clip.

Lambrecht's "disturbing video" showed she did not have the right "attitude" for the office she holds, the deputy leader of the conservative opposition group (CDU) in parliament Johann Wadephul told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

After two years during which fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, revellers in Germany once again took to the streets to set off thousands of rockets and firecrackers to see in 2023.

The scenes in Berlin provided an uneasy backdrop for Lambrecht's video at the same time as the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian airstrikes.

This round of anarchic celebrations led to dozens of injuries and at least one death, with fireworks also aimed at emergency service workers across Germany.

The scale of the chaos left Interior Minister Nancy Faeser "stunned and angry".

Anyone attacking the police or rescue workers "must be punished with the full severity of the law", she said.