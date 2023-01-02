ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

German defence minister under fire for New Year's video

By Tobias SCHWARZ
AFP
AFP
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJWGN_0k10AeWW00
The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, 'shamed' Germany, the Bild daily said /AFP/File

Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations. a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media drew heavy criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message.

Barely audible above the sound of exploding fireworks, Christine Lambrecht reflected on a year ending with "war raging in the middle of Europe".

The conflict in Ukraine had led to "a lot of special experiences" and the chance for "many encounters with great and interesting people", Lambrecht said in the clip posted on her personal Instagram account.

In a scathing commentary headlined "Lambrecht is no longer tenable as a minister", Tagesspiegel daily wrote that her New Year's address made the war sound like an "exciting professional experience".

The minute-long message, filmed on a mobile phone, "shamed" Germany, the Bild daily said.

In the context of the war in Ukraine, the video was "inappropriate and embarrassing", Spiegel magazine wrote.

German media also questioned Lambrecht's ability to lead Europe's biggest economy in reviving its long-neglected armed forces in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

"For this decades-long task, one would like to see a leader who sparks joy and energy in defence policy, who spurs on the ministry and the troops and who uses public attention to the benefit of the armed forces," said Sueddeutsche daily.

- Fireworks -

Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany's sluggish support for Ukraine.

The minister was mocked in January 2022 for her announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets to Kyiv, where the government was asking for heavy weapons to ward off Moscow.

At a regular press conference, a spokesman for the defence ministry declined to comment on the "private video" put out by Lambrecht. He would only say that "no official resources" were used in the production of the clip.

Lambrecht's "disturbing video" showed she did not have the right "attitude" for the office she holds, the deputy leader of the conservative opposition group (CDU) in parliament Johann Wadephul told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

After two years during which fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, revellers in Germany once again took to the streets to set off thousands of rockets and firecrackers to see in 2023.

The scenes in Berlin provided an uneasy backdrop for Lambrecht's video at the same time as the Ukrainian capital was the target of Russian airstrikes.

This round of anarchic celebrations led to dozens of injuries and at least one death, with fireworks also aimed at emergency service workers across Germany.

The scale of the chaos left Interior Minister Nancy Faeser "stunned and angry".

Anyone attacking the police or rescue workers "must be punished with the full severity of the law", she said.

Comments / 5

Sandle Paws
9d ago

The Nazis never left. They merely reassembled and are on their way back. Klaus Schwab is leading the charge with his new group of minions at the WEF and G20.

Reply(1)
5
Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
AFP

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

German police pressed ahead on Wednesday with clearing a camp of anti-coal activists in an abandoned town which has become emblematic of the country's struggle to transition away from fossil fuels amid an energy crisis. Once numbering as many as 2,000, around 200 anti-coal activists remain in the western German village of Luetzerath, which has been slated for demolition to enable the expansion of the neighbouring Garzweiler coal mine.
AFP

UK's govt accused of wanting strikes to 'sabotage' workers' rights

Britain's government stood accused Wednesday of actively undermining talks with union leaders in a bid to encourage strike action and depress workers' wages across the economy. Conscripting workers to go to work against their will is an outrage," he told a committee of MPs. "That is a deliberate policy of the government of this country, to lower the wages of working people right across the spectrum -- especially where they have an influence -- to make them poorer than they used to be," he added.
AFP

Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with French pension reform

French trade unions called for strikes and protests Tuesday after President Emmanuel Macron's government announced plans to raise the retirement age, setting the stage for a bitter fight and weeks of disruption. Presenting the outlines of the government's plans after months of suspense, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Tuesday that doing nothing about projected deficits for the retirement system would be "irresponsible".
AFP

Outrage as Iran hands down more death sentences over Amini protests

Iran has handed down three more death sentences for offences related to the civil unrest triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday, fuelling international protests against the regime. In an updated death toll, IHR said Monday that 481 protesters had been killed, including 64 minors, since the unrest began.
AFP

Russia hits Ukraine's Kharkiv after German minister visits

Russian strikes hit eastern Ukraine's city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, the regional governor said, just hours after a surprise visit by the German foreign minister with her Ukrainian counterpart. Kuleba, accompanying Baerbock during her visit to the eastern city of Kharkiv, pressed Germany again to send them.
AFP

Ex-PM, NATO general, economist lead Czech presidential vote

Three candidates -- a billionaire ex-premier, a former NATO general and an economist -- lead the polls ahead of Friday's first round of Czech presidential election. His military career included leading the NATO Military Committee in 2015-2018.
AFP

EU tells TikTok to respect data laws as CEO visits

The European Union warned Chinese-owned online giant TikTok on Tuesday to respect EU law and ensure the safety of European users' data, as the video-sharing app's CEO met top officials in Brussels. "I count on TikTok to fully execute its commitments to go the extra mile in respecting EU law and regaining trust of European regulators," Jourova, whose portfolio includes the protection of EU values, tweeted alongside a video of their meeting.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Greece's ex-king Constantine, end of a dynasty

Greece's former king Constantine II, who died on Tuesday aged 82, was the last member of a century-long dynasty in power when a brutal army dictatorship seized control of the country in 1967. Eight months after the colonels had seized power, Constantine organised a military counter-coup that failed.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Brasilia ups security over new protest threat

Security was boosted in Brasilia Wednesday as backers of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro vowed fresh protests just days after riots that shocked the Brazilian capital. The 20-year-old said that though he opposed Lula, he was against Sunday's trashing of the presidency, Congress and Supreme Court in Brasilia by thousands of Bolsonaro backers.
AFP

Five things to know about the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic, which holds the first round of its presidential election on Friday and Saturday, is an ex-communist country that has been a part of the European Union since 2004. A factfile on the country: - EU, NATO member - The Czech Republic became a NATO member in 1999 before joining the EU. The country is also a part of the Schengen free travel area, but it has resisted adopting the euro, favouring its own koruna currency.
AFP

Islamic State claims blast that kills 5 in Kabul

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a suicide bombing outside the foreign ministry in Kabul that officials and witnesses said killed at least five people and wounded 40 others. Four people were killed and 25 wounded in an attack on a mosque in the grounds of the interior ministry in Kabul in October, with survivors reporting it was a suicide bombing.
AFP

UK minister meets N.Ireland politicians in bid to end deadlock

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday met Northern Ireland politicians to try to break months of political deadlock over post-Brexit trading rules and end a boycott of the power-sharing assembly in Belfast. The flurry of visits to Belfast comes ahead of a looming January 19 deadline for the resumption of the power-sharing government at Stormont.
AFP

Colombia VP says assassination bid foiled

Colombian Vice President Francia Marquez said Tuesday that her security detail had foiled an attempt to assassinate her. Marquez, the first black vice president in the South American country, said on Twitter that her security people had carried out "the deactivation and destruction of a high-capacity explosive device" in the road leading to her family home in Colombia's southwest.
AFP

EU, UK discuss N. Ireland post-Brexit trading problems

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday met EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic to discuss problems in Northern Ireland surrounding post-Brexit trading arrangements. London and Brussels have been negotiating for months to try to ease the tensions over new Northern Irish trade arrangements which treat the province differently from the rest of the UK. Together with UK Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, they "took stock of work to find joint solutions to the concerns raised by the businesses and communities in Northern Ireland", a joint statement said.
AFP

AFP

102K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy