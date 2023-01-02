ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts adult-use marijuana sales closing in on $4 billion

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sY57_0k10AbsL00

(The Center Square) – Adult-use marijuana sales in Massachusetts continue to stuff state coffers with cash from tax revenue.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reports that through Dec. 18, the state saw $1.42 billion in adult-use marijuana sales for those residents over the age of 21. On the medical marijuana side of the industry, the state saw $260.2 million over the same time period.

With adult-use marijuana sales taxed at 6.25%, Massachusetts saw $88.75 million in tax revenue generated through Dec. 18. Another $152.65 million was generated from the state’s 10.75% excise tax. Plus, potentially up to $42.6 million could have been generated through 3% local use option taxes.

Medical marijuana sales are not taxed in Massachusetts, provided the patient uses their card at the time of purchase.

Since adult-use and medical marijuana sales began on Nov. 5, 2018, Massachusetts has witnessed a grand total of $3.9 billion in sales through Dec. 18. Medical marijuana sales in the state reached $962.3 million over the same time period.

July and August saw the highest sales totals of adult-use marijuana at $132.5 million and $130.8 million, respectively. In October, the state saw $127.1 million and $122.2 million in sales were recorded in November. Through the first 18 days of December, sales were recorded at $73 million.

For the week of Dec. 12-18, $28.6 million in sales were conducted, with $11.195 million being spent on flower; $6.056 million on vape products; and $4.393 million for raw pre-rolled cigarettes.

As sales waned slightly toward the end of the year, the price of raw flower dropped over the course of the year. In January, a gram of cannabis sold for $12.64 while in December that price dropped to $8.07 per gram.

In May, Massachusetts topped the $3 billion mark in sales and is poised to eclipse $4 billion in sales in the coming weeks. Adult-use marijuana was legalized by voters through a ballot referendum in 2016 and sales began two years later, as previously reported by The Center Square.

Massachusetts had been an oasis for adult-use marijuana in New England, but Vermont and Connecticut legalized marijuana in 2021, and Rhode Island legalized it this past summer.

Comments / 25

Related
wgbh.org

How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices

How a marijuana 'crop plague' could force growers to change their practices. While the state’s marijuana business continues to boom, cannabis growers in Massachusetts — already facing tough business setbacks in a competitive and volatile market — are scrambling to ward off a rapidly spreading and highly infectious crop disease, one with the power to wipe out entire companies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Connecticut

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

Keller: Gov. Healey's vision could amount to billions in new spending

BOSTON - "We will match our ambitions with our investments," said Gov. Maura Healey during her inaugural address. And by the time her speech was over, the last canape had been scarfed at her Garden bash, and the final basketball metaphor had swished through the basket, any doubts about that intention had been erased. No dollar amounts were attached to the Healey vision. But between "free community college to students over 25 who don't have a college degree," massive subsidies for child care, full funding of the Student Opportunity Act, doing more for mental health care and food security,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Maryland

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
MARYLAND STATE
WBEC AM

5 Reasons Not to Move to Massachusetts

For those that know me, I've lived in the Baystate all my life. Growing up for the most part was pretty decent. I've never really had any huge complaints about this state other than winter being unpredictable at times. Let's put it this way, us "Northerners" can handle winter more than anyone else can no offense to any of my south friends.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Illinois overspending taxpayer money year after year

(The Center Square) – A recent study sheds some light on Illinois’ history of overspending taxpayer money over the years. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that Illinois is one of only two states in the country with total tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, and the only ones with annual deficits in each of the past 15 years. The other state is New Jersey.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

U-Haul: Illinoisans continue to move out of state

(The Center Square) – Illinois is again near the bottom of a list of a moving company’s report showing one-way trucks moving out. U-Haul’s Growth Index report for 2022 shows moving traffic slowed throughout the country but remained busy in Illinois. Only behind California, U-Haul shows Illinois at 49th for a third year in a row, indicating the largest net losses of one-way trucks moving out.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Delaware lawmakers consider lifting ban on wine shipments

(The Center Square) – Delaware is one of only three states that prohibits shipments of wine to resident's doorsteps, but that could change with the upcoming legislative session. State Rep. Mike Smith, a Pike Creek Republican, said he plans to file a proposal to authorize direct-to-consumer wine shipping, and permit the state to collect sales and alcoholic beverage taxes on sales of the products. "To be clear, I am not...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Delaware’s Medicaid enrollment sits at just over 300,000

(The Center Square) – Medicaid enrollment in the United States is expected to top 100 million in the coming months, a new study shows. The Foundation for Government Accountability says more than 98 million Americans are enrolled in the federal health care program. Delaware accounts for 307,756 of that figure, as of Oct. 31. Medicaid, according to the release, provides health care coverage to low-income residents, including adults, children, pregnant...
DELAWARE STATE
hot969boston.com

These Massachusetts Stores Have Sold the Biggest Lottery Jackpots

The Mega Millions jackpot is nearing $1 Billion for Friday night’s jackpot. When the jackpots get this high, many people start to think about what they’d do with that much money. Many say they’d go on vacation, quit their job, buy a house and cars. There are also a larger pool of people who buy tickets because many say they don’t buy them until the jackpot gets this high. Regardless, for those of us who live in Massachusetts, there are a certain number of stores that are considered more lucky than others.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Mass Residents Would Head To New Hampshire If Not Living Here

A new survey finds Massachusetts residents would move to New Hampshire if they had the choice. The website familydestinationsguide.com survey says New Hampshire's attraction is a strong economy, a highly educated workforce, small-town charm and natural beauty. If they were to move abroad, Massachusetts residents would opt for Puerto Rico.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania spends $15M on traffic safety projects in 20 counties

(The Center Square) – Dozens of traffic safety projects will receive $15 million in funds from PennDOT for pedestrian-focused infrastructure and signal upgrades, among other priorities. Announced by the Wolf administration on Wednesday, the 36 projects are spread across 20 counties and run from electronic speed signs to crosswalk improvements. "This program helps communities across the state make important investments in traffic flow and safety," Gov. Tom Wolf said in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy