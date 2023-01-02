Kentucky to receive $36M for early childhood education

(The Center Square) – The Beshear Administration announced Kentucky will receive nearly $12 million a year in federal funding over the next three years to help prepare more children for kindergarten.

The money will come from a grant program administered by the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services. Its Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five initiative had $266 million available, which it said would fund initiatives in about 35 states.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Kentucky will use its funds to establish more early learning programs and expand the educator workforce for those programs.

“Our innovative and ambitious plan with this new federal funding will continue transforming the commonwealth into the best place to start and raise a family,” said Amy Neal, the executive director for the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood.

According to a study by the nonprofit Bridgespan Group, children who enter kindergarten prepared to learn have nearly double the chance (82% to 45%) to succeed in mastering basic skills by the time they reach sixth grade than kindergartners who aren’t ready.

The new federal funding follows a $10.6 million PDG B-5 grant the state received in January 2019 to help bolster programs for young children with limited access to pre-kindergarten programs. The new funding will let the state continue that work as well.

While the Republican-led General Assembly has backed completely funding full-day kindergarten, the legislative body did not put the Democratic governor’s proposal to fully fund pre-K programs in the two-year budget, which it passed in March.

“My administration will always put education first, and that starts with our youngest students, so they have the strong start in school and life that they deserve,” Beshear said. “This is an investment in our kids and also in our future workforce and economy.”