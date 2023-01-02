Mike White gets honest about his health

The New York Jets hoped to get a boost with the return of starting quarterback Mike White on Sunday. But instead, White had his worst performance of the year in a loss that eliminated them from playoff contention, going just 23 of 46 through the air for 240 yards with no touchdowns but two interceptions.

It was clear to most watching that he was not quite playing like himself, and he was asked after the game if he felt his rib injury affected his ability to throw the ball or play to his full capacity on Sunday.

“I was cleared to play by the doctors,” Mike White said according to the Jets team website. “The guys in the locker room deserve a certain standard. I knew what I was signing up for. I practiced all week, I don’t think … there’s a standard they deserve, and I didn’t play to that standard today.”

As for whether or not he was affected by his rib injury, White seemed to indicate that while he may have been injured, he was cleared to play and he should have played better.

“It’s football. I was cleared to play,” White said.

At one point, it looked like the Jets would be headed to the playoffs. But after six losses in their last seven games, they’ll be missing the playoffs once again this year.

