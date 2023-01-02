Tennis legend Martina Navratilova reveals cancer diagnosis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with two forms of cancer.

Navratilova told Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com on Monday that she was recently diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer . During throat examinations, doctors discovered that she also has breast cancer, which is unrelated to the throat cancer.

Both forms of cancer are treatable, and Navratilova has been given a strong prognosis. She said she is maintaining a positive attitude.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

The 66-year-old Navratilova was previously diagnosed with non-invasive breast cancer in 2010. She was declared cancer-free six months later after undergoing a lumpectomy and six weeks of radiation.

Navratilova, a former World No. 1, is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Her 18 Grand Slam titles ranks third among women’s tennis players behind only Serena Williams, who has 23, and Steffi Graff, who has 22.

