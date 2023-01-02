Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
WATCH: Bills' Josh Allen, Sean McDermott get emotional discussing Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin is improving. That was the exact medicine the Buffalo Bills locker room needed. On Thursday, Hamlin’s doctors said he had shown “remarkable improvement” and noted that he was finally awake. While there’s still a long way to go for Hamlin to get back to 100...
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday. Additionally, a neutral site will be considered for a potential AFC championship game between the Bills and Chiefs. Owners will vote Friday on potential scenarios listed below. […]
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
It's time to start judging Desmond Ridder by wins and losses
Atlanta Falcons Digital Reporter Scott Bair feels that Desmond Ridder has already passed the eye test and it’s time to grade him on another scale.
