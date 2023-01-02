Read full article on original website
5 Ohio State stars who won’t be back and their replacements for 2023
With Ohio State now out of the College Football Playoff, expect for these five stars to move on. Ohio State gave Georgia all it had in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but came up one point shy of stunning the Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many people suggested that the Buckeyes did not...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event
“I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and survived," said Palazzo while holding the officiating jersey he was wearing on September 28, 2012.
It's time to start judging Desmond Ridder by wins and losses
Atlanta Falcons Digital Reporter Scott Bair feels that Desmond Ridder has already passed the eye test and it’s time to grade him on another scale.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
