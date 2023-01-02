A pair of New York Giants legends have voiced different takes on how the franchise should approach Sunday's regular-season finale at the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Per Ryan Chichester of Audacy, former New York running back Tiki Barber explained during Wednesday's edition of the WFAN show Barber co-hosts with Brandon Tierney that the 9-6-1 Giants shouldn't rest starters and should instead play Sunday's game "hard" and to win even though they are already locked-in as the conference's No. 6 playoff seed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO