Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
WATCH: Bills' Josh Allen, Sean McDermott get emotional discussing Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin is improving. That was the exact medicine the Buffalo Bills locker room needed. On Thursday, Hamlin’s doctors said he had shown “remarkable improvement” and noted that he was finally awake. While there’s still a long way to go for Hamlin to get back to 100...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon
Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
It's time to start judging Desmond Ridder by wins and losses
Atlanta Falcons Digital Reporter Scott Bair feels that Desmond Ridder has already passed the eye test and it’s time to grade him on another scale.
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
WDTN
Ohio referee remembers own on-field cardiac event
“I’ve tucked this away as a souvenir of what happened and the fact I got the care I needed and survived," said Palazzo while holding the officiating jersey he was wearing on September 28, 2012.
TJ McConnell upset Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons didn't work out for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–For four seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers built their team around the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The Sixers were hoping to build the team around those two as the fulcrum of “The Process”. Embiid was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NBA draft while...
Eagles news: CBS mock adds Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders insurance
The Philadelphia Eagles gave up six sacks against the New Orleans Saints. They went 3-12 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs, and ran for a total of 67 yards. Some of that is attributable to Lane Johnson’s absence and Miles Sanders seeing a lighter workload because he was wearing a knee brace. Let’s put it another way, the Eagles’ offense looked downright offensive and the writers of a recent mock draft have taken notice.
Yardbarker
Giants legends disagree on playing starters vs. Eagles
A pair of New York Giants legends have voiced different takes on how the franchise should approach Sunday's regular-season finale at the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Per Ryan Chichester of Audacy, former New York running back Tiki Barber explained during Wednesday's edition of the WFAN show Barber co-hosts with Brandon Tierney that the 9-6-1 Giants shouldn't rest starters and should instead play Sunday's game "hard" and to win even though they are already locked-in as the conference's No. 6 playoff seed.
Joel Embiid Addresses Back Injury Ahead of Pacers Game
Joel Embiid discussed his most recent setback as the 76ers prepare to take on the Pacers.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0