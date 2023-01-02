ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker

76ers May Have Released One Player Too Soon

Some NBA players take longer to develop than others. For every Luka Doncic, there is a Kyle Lowry or Khris Middleton. Whatever the case, certain players need different coaching or a new environment to reach their potential. That seems to potentially be the case for Isaiah Joe. Joe was selected...
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Eagles news: CBS mock adds Lane Johnson, Miles Sanders insurance

The Philadelphia Eagles gave up six sacks against the New Orleans Saints. They went 3-12 on third downs, 0-2 on fourth downs, and ran for a total of 67 yards. Some of that is attributable to Lane Johnson’s absence and Miles Sanders seeing a lighter workload because he was wearing a knee brace. Let’s put it another way, the Eagles’ offense looked downright offensive and the writers of a recent mock draft have taken notice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Giants legends disagree on playing starters vs. Eagles

A pair of New York Giants legends have voiced different takes on how the franchise should approach Sunday's regular-season finale at the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Per Ryan Chichester of Audacy, former New York running back Tiki Barber explained during Wednesday's edition of the WFAN show Barber co-hosts with Brandon Tierney that the 9-6-1 Giants shouldn't rest starters and should instead play Sunday's game "hard" and to win even though they are already locked-in as the conference's No. 6 playoff seed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy