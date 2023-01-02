ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house

MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
City will open West Side senior center for overnight emergency shelter, but continues to seek alternatives

MANCHESTER, NH – Kimberly Drohan has spent the past decade serving the city's most senior citizens at the William Cashin Senior Activity Center on the West Side. As Senior Center Manager, she and two other staff members manage the flow of some 150 seniors who come through daily for exercise classes, socializing and special events.
MANCHESTER, NH
Double Midnight Comics celebrates soft re-opening on Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH – For 20 years, Double Midnight comics was located in a strip shopping center at 245 Maple St., looking out onto Valley Street. As of January 4, the business is no longer located there. Instead, the entire store packed up and moved to 252 Willow St. outside the south parking lot of the Factory on Willow. Where the Maple Street location was easy to find and easily recognizable, the Willow Street location is a bit hidden away.
MANCHESTER, NH
School District receives three proposals for 3-4-12 plan architects

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester School District received responses to its request for proposals in implementation of its "3-4-12" model. That "3-4-12" model, which aims to renovate, consolidate or rebuild Manchester's schools with the model of three public high schools, four public middle schools and 12 public elementary schools, will be the guiding structure of efforts by one of the proposal applicants to organize efforts toward addressing the school district's aging infrastructure.
MANCHESTER, NH
See clearly at Nashua's Spyglass Brewing

In a past life — OK, just earlier in this one — I worked as a software engineer, where frequent job changes were the rule. I quickly learned that when one door closes, another opens. After one employer closed their local office, I found a new job where my manager was a Hollis, NH, native named John Wagner. I would end up working for John at several companies.
NASHUA, NH
BMA Committee recommends application for Sheehan-Basquil expansion grant

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) Committee on Community Improvement recommended ten proposals on Tuesday night, including approval to pursue a grant that would extensively renovate Sheehan-Basquil Park. That grant, an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Grant through the National Park Service, would pay...
MANCHESTER, NH
Crusaders beat Trinity in both boys' and girls' basketball on Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Memorial earned Queen City bragging rights on Tuesday night, taking a pair of basketball wins against cross-town rival Trinity. In the boys' game, Memorial defeated the defending Division I State Champions on Bridge Street, 63-60. Memorial kept things close throughout most of the contest, breaking through in the fourth quarter thanks to a trio of three-pointers from Abdalha Ramadhani.
MANCHESTER, NH
Friday's weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34

Today will bring a round of light to moderate snow for southern New Hampshire with 1 to 3 inches of snow, would not be surprised if a few spots in the Monadnock area get 4-5″. The weekend looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures. Weather Alert. So far Manchester...
MANCHESTER, NH
Moving back to downtown Manchester: It's all about reconnecting

MANCHESTER, NH – Chris Conroy and Kate Marquis of Heartwood Media, a video production company, decided early this year it was time to get back to the office. The business had operated out of 83 Hanover St. for 17 years before they began working from home in March 2020. Collaboration – with each other, their contractors and clients – is a big part of their business. So, in February, they began looking for office space.
MANCHESTER, NH
Meet Joe Dakin NH Artist

Meet Joe Dakin, a NH Artist who is using his art to speak to the issues surrounding Climate Change. Joe and I first met at Manchester's First Mural Festival last year. He expressed a strong interest in helping present opportunities for emerging artists to be seen. In fact, he specifically "wished there was a platform like The Inkubator and InkLink's Arts and Culture section when he was still in school."
MANCHESTER, NH
Welcome to Cat Alley Cafe: Artist's creation inspires brand refresh with artful focus at Bookery's cafe

MANCHESTER, NH – Tulip Hospitality owner and operator Tom Puskarich's latest venture has a new name and new look. Formerly known as Café at Bookery, the rebranded Cat Alley Cafe inside the downtown bookstore is inspired by Brooke Van Gurp, Cat Alley muralist and longtime employee of Restoration Café – and now operations manager at Cat Alley Cafe.
MANCHESTER, NH
Holy Family boys roll into new year

MANCHESTER, NH – Having only played two of four scheduled games prior to the Christmas/New Year's break due to weather and health-related postponements, the Holy Family Academy boys basketball team was already as many as 5 games played behind many of its Division IV competitors. Add to that reality that the Griffins themselves had difficulty practicing with a full team due to preseason sickness and injuries, and it would be understandable to expect the team to show a little rust heading into their holiday tournament.
MANCHESTER, NH
Google selects Manchester Community College as partner in new software development project

One of Only Three Community Colleges Selected; MCC Students Can Apply for TechWise Training with Stipends Up to $5K. MANCHESTER, NH — Ten MCC students will soon be selected for a life-changing opportunity to work in the computer science field with free direct training by Google and TalentSprint, through a new partnership program with Manchester Community College. The tech giant chose MCC for a virtual program designed to build entry-level software developer expertise. The students will build technical expertise, enable effective peer learning, impart hands-on learning, confidence and tech career readiness by TalentSprint, which will include mentoring sessions by Google.
MANCHESTER, NH

