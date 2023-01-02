MANCHESTER, NH – Having only played two of four scheduled games prior to the Christmas/New Year’s break due to weather and health-related postponements, the Holy Family Academy boys basketball team was already as many as 5 games played behind many of its Division IV competitors. Add to that reality that the Griffins themselves had difficulty practicing with a full team due to preseason sickness and injuries, and it would be understandable to expect the team to show a little rust heading into their holiday tournament.

