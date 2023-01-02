Read full article on original website
MPD Under the Radar: Boy hits head on cement after woman kicks him, but he is okay
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Myrtle Street fire caused by campfire inside unoccupied house
MANCHESTER, NH – A smoldering campfire inside an unoccupied house brought firefighters to Myrtle Street Thursday morning. At 11:45 a.m. calls came in for smoke visible from the rear of 27 Myrtle St. Arriving crews confirmed there was a fire in the single-family home and Battalion Chief Jon Fosher called for a working fire bringing additional apparatus and personnel to the scene.
Stebbins Community Center group withdraws from proposed location next to Parkside
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Board of Directors of the Mark Stebbins Community Center has unanimously voted to seek a new location to place their proposed facility for children and families on the West Side. The site was originally planned to be built just south of Parkside Middle School on...
City will open West Side senior center for overnight emergency shelter, but continues to seek alternatives
MANCHESTER, NH – Kimberly Drohan has spent the past decade serving the city’s most senior citizens at the William Cashin Senior Activity Center on the West Side. As Senior Center Manager, she and two other staff members manage the flow of some 150 seniors who come through daily for exercise classes, socializing and special events.
Double Midnight Comics celebrates soft re-opening on Willow Street
MANCHESTER, NH – For 20 years, Double Midnight comics was located in a strip shopping center at 245 Maple St., looking out onto Valley Street. As of January 4, the business is no longer located there. Instead, the entire store packed up and moved to 252 Willow St. outside the south parking lot of the Factory on Willow. Where the Maple Street location was easy to find and easily recognizable, the Willow Street location is a bit hidden away.
School District receives three proposals for 3-4-12 plan architects
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester School District received responses to its request for proposals in implementation of its “3-4-12” model. That “3-4-12” model, which aims to renovate, consolidate or rebuild Manchester’s schools with the model of three public high schools, four public middle schools and 12 public elementary schools, will be the guiding structure of efforts by one of the proposal applicants to organize efforts toward addressing the school district’s aging infrastructure.
See clearly at Nashua’s Spyglass Brewing
In a past life — OK, just earlier in this one — I worked as a software engineer, where frequent job changes were the rule. I quickly learned that when one door closes, another opens. After one employer closed their local office, I found a new job where my manager was a Hollis, NH, native named John Wagner. I would end up working for John at several companies.
BMA Committee recommends application for Sheehan-Basquil expansion grant
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) Committee on Community Improvement recommended ten proposals on Tuesday night, including approval to pursue a grant that would extensively renovate Sheehan-Basquil Park. That grant, an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Grant through the National Park Service, would pay...
Crusaders beat Trinity in both boys’ and girls’ basketball on Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Memorial earned Queen City bragging rights on Tuesday night, taking a pair of basketball wins against cross-town rival Trinity. In the boys’ game, Memorial defeated the defending Division I State Champions on Bridge Street, 63-60. Memorial kept things close throughout most of the contest, breaking through in the fourth quarter thanks to a trio of three-pointers from Abdalha Ramadhani.
Friday’s weather: A round of light snow 1-3 inches, high of 34
Today will bring a round of light to moderate snow for southern New Hampshire with 1 to 3 inches of snow, would not be surprised if a few spots in the Monadnock area get 4-5″. The weekend looks to be dry with seasonable temperatures. Weather Alert. So far Manchester...
Moving back to downtown Manchester: It’s all about reconnecting
MANCHESTER, NH – Chris Conroy and Kate Marquis of Heartwood Media, a video production company, decided early this year it was time to get back to the office. The business had operated out of 83 Hanover St. for 17 years before they began working from home in March 2020. Collaboration – with each other, their contractors and clients – is a big part of their business. So, in February, they began looking for office space.
Meet Joe Dakin NH Artist
Meet Joe Dakin, a NH Artist who is using his art to speak to the issues surrounding Climate Change. Joe and I first met at Manchester’s First Mural Festival last year. He expressed a strong interest in helping present opportunities for emerging artists to be seen. In fact, he specifically “wished there was a platform like The Inkubator and InkLink’s Arts and Culture section when he was still in school.”
Thursday’s weather: Winter Weather Watch in effect, morning mix of freezing rain, sleet
A light mix of sleet and freezing rain will allow for slippery travel this morning. Tonight, will be cloudy with a low in the upper 20s. Tomorrow some light snow may produce a dusting to one inch. Weather Alert. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL NOON.
Welcome to Cat Alley Cafe: Artist’s creation inspires brand refresh with artful focus at Bookery’s cafe
MANCHESTER, NH – Tulip Hospitality owner and operator Tom Puskarich’s latest venture has a new name and new look. Formerly known as Café at Bookery, the rebranded Cat Alley Cafe inside the downtown bookstore is inspired by Brooke Van Gurp, Cat Alley muralist and longtime employee of Restoration Café – and now operations manager at Cat Alley Cafe.
Holy Family boys roll into new year
MANCHESTER, NH – Having only played two of four scheduled games prior to the Christmas/New Year’s break due to weather and health-related postponements, the Holy Family Academy boys basketball team was already as many as 5 games played behind many of its Division IV competitors. Add to that reality that the Griffins themselves had difficulty practicing with a full team due to preseason sickness and injuries, and it would be understandable to expect the team to show a little rust heading into their holiday tournament.
Google selects Manchester Community College as partner in new software development project
One of Only Three Community Colleges Selected; MCC Students Can Apply for TechWise Training with Stipends Up to $5K. MANCHESTER, NH — Ten MCC students will soon be selected for a life-changing opportunity to work in the computer science field with free direct training by Google and TalentSprint, through a new partnership program with Manchester Community College. The tech giant chose MCC for a virtual program designed to build entry-level software developer expertise. The students will build technical expertise, enable effective peer learning, impart hands-on learning, confidence and tech career readiness by TalentSprint, which will include mentoring sessions by Google.
