Over the last four games Ole Miss has seen their best player enter a bit of a shooting slump. Matthew Murrell has averaged just a shooting percentage of just 28.7 from the field in his last four. During this stretch Ole Miss has posted a 1-3 record, losing their last three. However, the 8-6 (0-2 SEC) Rebels have the chance to right the ship Saturday afternoon in Starkville and potentially secure their first SEC win of the season.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO