These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring
Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
Tennessee Vols can still make a big splash in the transfer portal by pursuing talented former ACC player
The Tennessee Vols‘ biggest roster needs this offseason are at cornerback and safety. Tennessee’s secondary played well at times this season, but it was easily the weakest part of the Vols’ roster. So far, the Vols haven’t added a defensive back from the transfer portal, which is...
Defensive-line transfer ready for official visit to Tennessee
A veteran defensive lineman in the NCAA transfer portal is set to take an official visit to Tennessee.
Underrated 2024 in-state recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools
2024 three-star offensive lineman Kison Shepard revealed his top five schools to Rivals.com this week. Shepard, 6-foot-5/315 lbs from Somerville, TN, has. , Ole Miss, Texas, Nebraska, and Mississippi State in his top five. The Memphis area native is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 43 offensive tackle...
Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon
After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
Paris' squad learning 'what's the most important in winning'
South Carolina is getting ready to take on No. 8 Tennessee on Saturday in Colonial Life Arena as it is coming off a tough overtime loss against Vanderbilt in Nashville on Tuesday. The Gamecocks held leads in the loss to the Commodores with their biggest advantage over their opponent being...
Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel just made a big move this week
The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a big move on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Vols are promoting quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. Tennessee needed an offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville last month to become the new head coach at USF. UT confirmed the...
Orange Bowl Reflects New Tennessee Culture
Tennessee defeated Clemson down several impact players, reflecting the new environment the Volunteers have cultivated.
MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture
The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
Tennessee Vols among top schools for key player in transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for a key player in the NCAA transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle John Campbell, who entered the portal on December 16, included Tennessee among his top four schools this week, along with Florida, Florida State, and USC. Campbell is a former...
Tennessee Vols starter announces he’s returning in 2023
Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren announced on Wednesday that he’s returning to UT in 2023 for a sixth season. Warren, a Knoxville native, made the announcement via a social media post. “My time in Knoxville has been amazing,” wrote Warren. “I love this place and the...
Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
