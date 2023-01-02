ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Underrated 2024 in-state recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools

2024 three-star offensive lineman Kison Shepard revealed his top five schools to Rivals.com this week. Shepard, 6-foot-5/315 lbs from Somerville, TN, has. , Ole Miss, Texas, Nebraska, and Mississippi State in his top five. The Memphis area native is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 43 offensive tackle...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked defensive-back target planning to visit Vols again soon

After attending one of Tennessee's home games this season, a highly ranked defensive-back target is planning to make another trip to Knoxville soon. Four-star Class of 2024 defensive back Travaris Banks of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced Tuesday night in a post on his Twitter account that he's scheduled to visit the Vols on Jan. 14 to attend their first junior day of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols and Josh Heupel just made a big move this week

The Tennessee Vols reportedly made a big move on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Vols are promoting quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. Tennessee needed an offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville last month to become the new head coach at USF. UT confirmed the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

MissState coach praises No. 8 Tennessee's culture

The NCAA’s transfer portal and relatively new immediate-eligibility rules allow first-year coaches a bit more leeway than they’ve had in the past, but the fact is first-year coaches have rosters mostly comprised of players they didn’t recruit. Every time first-year Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols among top schools for key player in transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols are among the top schools for a key player in the NCAA transfer portal. Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle John Campbell, who entered the portal on December 16, included Tennessee among his top four schools this week, along with Florida, Florida State, and USC. Campbell is a former...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols starter announces he’s returning in 2023

Tennessee Vols redshirt senior tight end Jacob Warren announced on Wednesday that he’s returning to UT in 2023 for a sixth season. Warren, a Knoxville native, made the announcement via a social media post. “My time in Knoxville has been amazing,” wrote Warren. “I love this place and the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eagles coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Eagles are coming to East Tennessee in April. Thompson-Boling Arena announced early Thursday the group would be making a stop on Saturday, April 1, at 8:00 p.m. as part of their 2023 Hotel California tour. Joe Walsh, Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt, along with Vince...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

Fisherman dies after falling into cold Tennessee lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (AP) — A man who was fishing with his son on an east Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning when Keen fell […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Loud boom rattles North Knox homes

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived. Restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect. According to the Knox...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

