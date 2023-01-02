Read full article on original website
Colts' Rodney Thomas II Rushed to Hospital to See Damar Hamlin After Scary On-Field Collapse
Rodney Thomas II didn’t hesitate to rush to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be with his friend, Bills safety Damar Hamlin, after a scary collapse on the field. The Indianapolis Colts rookie safety drove over 100 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after he watched his friend suffer...
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Injury Timeline and Status Update
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a first-quarter collision during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the city's level one trauma center. The Monday Night Football showdown that kicked off at 8:30 p.m. ET...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Sauce Gardner to Wear Damar Hamlin Jersey During Week 18 Warmups
Sauce Gardner to wear Damar Hamlin jersey during Week 18 warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ask and you shall receive, Sauce Gardner. The New York Jets cornerback planned to wear Buffalo Bills No. 3 jersey as a way to honor Damar Hamlin during pregame warmups during the team’s Week 18 contest vs. the Miami Dolphins Sunday but went to Twitter on Wednesday night fearing his Fanatics order would not arrive on time.
Joe Burrow: Bengals Support Whatever Bills Want to Do With Postponed Game
Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo...
Damar Hamlin On-Field Emergency Magnifies Human Element of Violent Game
Damar Hamlin emergency magnifies human element of violent game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. As the cart slowly rolled across the length of the field toward the far tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, I followed it closely with my binoculars, looking for positive signs, any positive sign.
What Bills' Sean McDermott Told Bengals' Zac Taylor After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills experienced an unprecedented situation Monday night. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a collision. Medical personnel administered CPR on Hamlin for roughly 10 minutes before the 24-year-old was taken away in an ambulance.
‘You Won the Game of Life': Damar Hamlin Receives Positive Update From Doctors
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the team's Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to cardiac arrest. Since then, fans and supporters from around the world have been anxiously awaiting a positive update, and they received just that. It was reported on Thursday afternoon...
How Josh Allen, Bills Are Using the ‘Power of Three' as Fuel for Damar Hamlin
How Josh Allen, Bills are using the ‘power of three’ as fuel for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Believe in the power of three. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen served a potent reminder of Damar Hamlin’s strength during his first press conference on Thursday after Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Here's When and Where the NFL Draft Will Be Held in 2023
When is the 2023 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL draft is headed to Missouri. After being held in New York City in different venues from 1965 all the way to 2014, the NFL draft has started to spread the love to other cities that have franchises.
It’s OK to care about a football game again, Damar Hamlin let us know that
The NFL world was put on hold after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest last Monday night in Cincinnati. Now, though, with the Bills’ safety on a path to recovery it feels acceptable to get back to caring about NFL wins and losses once again.
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
Carson Wentz Benched Again by Commanders for Week 18
Carson Wentz's career continues to spiral downward originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Carson Wentz’s career continued spiraling downward Wednesday when he was benched – again – by the Washington Commanders. Instead of Wentz, an MVP candidate with the Eagles five years ago, the Commanders announced they...
Mike Tomlin Sends Support to Damar Hamlin: ‘It's a Really Personal Thing for Me'
Mike Tomlin sends support to Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Teams across the NFL canceled media availability on Tuesday after Monday’s Bills-Bengals game was postponed. Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, however, took the podium and lauded the man at the center of a frightening scene in Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'
The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
NFL Sets Kickoff Time and Date for Huge Giants-Eagles Matchup
NFL sets kickoff time and date for huge Giants-Eagles matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles’ crucial game against the Giants has been scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday, the NFL announced Monday. For the first time since 2019, the Eagles go into the regular-season finale with playoff...
