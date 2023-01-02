ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

Ohio State Highway Patrol says mental hospital escapee apprehended in WV

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPnak_0k108F7400

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Sunday night at 11:34 p.m., Jacob Davidson was taken into custody near Chapmanville, West Virginia in Logan County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On December 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus. The OHP said that Davidson should be considered dangerous.

ORIGINAL STORY HERE >>>Ohio Highway Patrol asks public’s help in finding dangerous escapee from mental hospital>>>>

Davidson was being held on numerous felony charges in relation to a November 10 shooting in Morrow County, Ohio that led to an officer-involved shooting with the Bucyrus Police Department.

The patrol thanked the public for their assistance, as well as the United States Marshal Service, West Virginia State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Bureau, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

