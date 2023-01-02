ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Preparing for the future: Hampton University investment program to help students and families

By Nour Habib, Daily Press
 3 days ago
The Hampton University sign on Settlers Landing Road. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS

Hampton University this month launched a student investment program in partnership with Stackwell, a digital investment platform that seeks to eliminate the racial wealth gap.

As part of the program, the university is giving each freshman $25 to start an investment account with Stackwell. The university is committing $25,000 a year to the program. This year, 967 freshmen are enrolled.

In addition, the program will offer students and their families a free financial literacy program from the Society for Financial Education and Professional Development. The program will provide students and parents — as well as faculty and staff — access to an online financial literacy course. The financial literacy program will be considered part of a student’s core curriculum, and participants will receive a certificate upon completion.

The goal is to empower students and their families’ financial futures and encourage wealth building throughout their lives.

“This new program is a key component to delivering the #1 student experience in America,” Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams said in a release. “Hampton University is committed to investing in the advancement of our students as future leaders and building generational wealth on a national scale.”

According to university officials, this is the first program in the country to provide financial education and funded investment accounts for an entire class of students. Stackwell will also engage with students throughout their time on campus to encourage the development of long-term saving and investing behaviors, according to the release.

“We are honored to launch this new program with Hampton University and support the entire Class of 2026 as they embark on the critical first steps of their long-term financial journey,” Trevor Rozier-Byrd, Founder and CEO of Stackwell, said in the release. “We share a vision and mission of investing in our community, and together, we have created a program that will have an outsize impact across the Black community. This program can set a new standard for financial wellness and wealth creation, and we look forward to extending its reach to benefit thousands of students for years to come.”

A release from the university states that the racial wealth gap is the largest of the economic disparities between Black and white Americans, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

“Federal Reserve data show the racial wealth gap for the Black community grows larger with each passing generation: white households hold on average eight times more wealth than Black households, with that figure growing to 17-times for the Millennial population and Gen Z,” the press release states. “This new program focuses on the youngest generation of Hampton students who are disproportionately affected by the wealth gap and have the greatest opportunity to eliminate it by starting wealth building at an early age.”

Nour Habib, nour.habib@virginiamedia.com

