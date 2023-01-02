One person killed in fire at high-rise in Akron Saturday night

One person was found dead after a fire inside a high-rise apartment building in Akron on Saturday night, officials say.

Akron Fire said the fire happened on South Maple Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters say heavy smoke could be seen from the fourth floor, and one person was found dead inside.

Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three people were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.