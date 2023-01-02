ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

One person killed in fire at high-rise in Akron Saturday night

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
One person was found dead after a fire inside a high-rise apartment building in Akron on Saturday night, officials say.

Akron Fire said the fire happened on South Maple Street at about 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters say heavy smoke could be seen from the fourth floor, and one person was found dead inside.

Another person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three people were displaced by the fire and are being helped by the Red Cross.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

