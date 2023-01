For the second season in a row, Rutgers has upset a Purdue team ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Scarlet Knights handed the Boilermakers their first loss of the season on Monday night, winning 65-64 at Mackey Arena on a late three-pointer by transfer guard Cam Spencer. Rutgers led by as many as 13 early in the second half before Purdue rallied to eventually take the lead.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO