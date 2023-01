3 lanes on I-4 reopen after closure Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Three lanes on Interstate 4 west, at mile marker 77 on Florida’s Turnpike, have reopened after being closed due to a multi-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to Florida 511.

Two right lanes remain blocked.

Traffic was backed up to before mile marker 79 on SR-423 and John Young Parkway.

The cause of the crash is currently unclear.