stop the lies.
4d ago

I don’t want more investigations. Rich politicians do not end up in prison. I want politicians to work together to solve our problems, not make excuses not to really work and keep their promises.

Pam Heisler
3d ago

More wasted tax dollars! What’s your plan for the economy? What’s your plan for The war in Ukraine? What your plan to help the American worker? I think it’s time to vote everyone of these blood suckers out! Neither side is work for we the people! It’s all about vendettas! Time to get down to business and stop all this getting even bs!!!!!!

Jerry S
3d ago

And nothing concerning inflation, border, healthcare, education, or anything else that would help the working middle class 😄

