Man fleeing gunfire at Brooklyn house party struck by hit-and-run driver

By Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A reveler who ran for safety when a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn house party early Monday was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he fled, police said.

Shots rang out at the party in a home near Rutland Road and Remsen Ave. in East Flatbush about 2:40 a.m., police said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

But as people ran for cover, a 24-year-old man fleeing the chaos was struck by a driver who jumped the curb and crashed into the front yard’s brick wall before backing up and speeding off, police said.

Medics took the victim to Kings County Hospital in stable condition with a broken leg and broken ribs.

It was not immediately clear if the driver has any connection to the party or the shooting.

Both the gunman and driver are being sought by cops.

