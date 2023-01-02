ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What Is the Venus Protocol (XVS)?

Venus Protocol (XVS) is described as an algorithm-based money market structure powered by the Binance Smart Chain and created to support decentralized borrowing and lending. The protocol works as a digital lending platform and stablecoin based on the BSC. The decentralized finance (DeFi) space seems to be already fitting for...
Avoid Pitfalls of Choosing the Perfect Crypto-Wallet

It is common knowledge that the Crypto market can be highly volatile, thus with the increase in the prices and popularity of Crypto, it has attracted the attention of numerous hackers around the world who want to take advantage of these virtual currencies and benefit from these assets. While Cryptocurrency...
Comparing Cryptocurrency and Forex Trading: Pros and Cons

Cryptocurrency and Forex trading are two of the most popular ways to invest and gain profits in the modern financial market. Both methods have their own advantages and disadvantages, as well as different levels of risk associated with them. In this article, we will be exploring the pros and cons...
Unleashing a Parallel Economy – Crypto Payments

Why Crypto Currency is fast emerging as a parallel economy?. The global economy inevitably has to move towards a digital ecosystem. We have recently seen the trend of the rise in digital money transfers be it in form of investment or money transfer. In this situation, cryptocurrency is emerging as the newest and most popular form of digital exchange.

