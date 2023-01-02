ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec board to meet on third Wednesdays in 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Recreation Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced a change Wednesday to their monthly meeting day and time in 2023. The monthly Board of Commissioners meeting will now take place the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Meetings are held at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st and are open to the public.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch to continue work on water issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Manager Joseph Turner knows that his city's water needs are a major issue going forward. "It creates challenges," Turner said. "The long story short on that is that we use about 90% of our annual water allotment each year. Obviously, the lion's share of our usage is coming from a major industrial customer, Tyson Foods. That creates some challenges. There are a lot of benefits of having a large employer like that in your community, but that also creates a lot of challenges and one of the challenges we're facing is that we're bumping up toward our water allotment limit.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Applications open for vacant Hutchinson City Council seats

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is currently accepting applications for consideration as they decide who will fill two unexpired council terms that run through the end of 2023. After At-large Councilwoman Sara Bagwell resigned her seat at the December 20 meeting to allow her to spend more time focused on her family, an agenda item was added to the January 3 meeting concerning how that position would be filled. During the Council’s discussion today, Northeast District Councilwoman Jade Piros de Carvalho notified council of her intention to resign her seat after the January 17 council meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KGS partnering with Salvation Army for LIEAP sign up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gas Service is partnering with Kansas agencies to assist customers with completing Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications. LIEAP, administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families, helps low-income households pay a portion of their home energy costs through an annual benefit. Kansas...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Youth Empowerment Summit coming up

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YES! is an all-day event for Reno County students in 5th through 8th grades, led by Reno County high school students and Rise Up Reno staff. Through a series of activities and discussions with community members, students will become better equipped for transitions into middle and high school. They will learn about dealing with stress and anxiety and how to access leadership opportunities, all while beginning to build relationships with caring adults and older students.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Wichita Eagle

Robert Stephan, former longtime Kansas attorney general, dies at 89

Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, a Wichita native of Lebanese descent who held office for 16 years and championed victims’ rights but also dealt with legal troubles of his own, has died. He was 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother Don Stephan said Tuesday morning. Stephan, a Republican,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

WSU says employment will tighten

WICHITA, Kan. —Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Cell tower case continues

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
foxkansas.com

Police union fires back after Wichita mayor's comments

An update on the story involving two off-duty Wichita police officers caught on camera intervening with two teenagers at a west Wichita skating rink. The fraternal order of police is firing back at the city's mayor for blasting the actions of the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police calls what...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Breit, Michael James; 64; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Crisis center now fully operational

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

