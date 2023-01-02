Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hutchinson woman hosting sign language group
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local Hutchinson woman is bringing her passion for American Sign Language to her community, with a sign language study group on Jan. 7. “I usually try to host them twice a month and I recently just started doing it,” Sarah Dunbar, the sign language group instructor, said. “It hasn't been going on for a long time, it's something that I kind of just caught an interest in because I know some people who wanted to learn sign. I was like sure, it's a great way to make some friends and teach people sign language, so I recently just started doing it like within the last month.”
Hutch Rec board to meet on third Wednesdays in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Recreation Commission’s Board of Commissioners announced a change Wednesday to their monthly meeting day and time in 2023. The monthly Board of Commissioners meeting will now take place the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Meetings are held at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st and are open to the public.
South Hutch to continue work on water issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Manager Joseph Turner knows that his city's water needs are a major issue going forward. "It creates challenges," Turner said. "The long story short on that is that we use about 90% of our annual water allotment each year. Obviously, the lion's share of our usage is coming from a major industrial customer, Tyson Foods. That creates some challenges. There are a lot of benefits of having a large employer like that in your community, but that also creates a lot of challenges and one of the challenges we're facing is that we're bumping up toward our water allotment limit.
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Applications open for vacant Hutchinson City Council seats
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson City Council is currently accepting applications for consideration as they decide who will fill two unexpired council terms that run through the end of 2023. After At-large Councilwoman Sara Bagwell resigned her seat at the December 20 meeting to allow her to spend more time focused on her family, an agenda item was added to the January 3 meeting concerning how that position would be filled. During the Council’s discussion today, Northeast District Councilwoman Jade Piros de Carvalho notified council of her intention to resign her seat after the January 17 council meeting.
KGS partnering with Salvation Army for LIEAP sign up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Gas Service is partnering with Kansas agencies to assist customers with completing Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications. LIEAP, administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families, helps low-income households pay a portion of their home energy costs through an annual benefit. Kansas...
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
Youth Empowerment Summit coming up
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — YES! is an all-day event for Reno County students in 5th through 8th grades, led by Reno County high school students and Rise Up Reno staff. Through a series of activities and discussions with community members, students will become better equipped for transitions into middle and high school. They will learn about dealing with stress and anxiety and how to access leadership opportunities, all while beginning to build relationships with caring adults and older students.
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Wichita Eagle
Robert Stephan, former longtime Kansas attorney general, dies at 89
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, a Wichita native of Lebanese descent who held office for 16 years and championed victims’ rights but also dealt with legal troubles of his own, has died. He was 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother Don Stephan said Tuesday morning. Stephan, a Republican,...
WSU says employment will tighten
WICHITA, Kan. —Wichita State University's Center for Economic Development and Business Research has released an updated Kansas Employment Forecast. Uncertainty about an economic recession and inflation expectations has plagued the U.S. economy in 2022. The Bureau of Economic Analysis's preliminary estimates of Gross Domestic Product indicated significant declines, which sparked concerns about a recession. Those estimates have been revised upward but still, show losses. The third quarter estimates, however, have a significant rebound in the economy of 3.2%. An alternative measure of the economy that the Center has recently followed more closely is Gross Domestic Income (GDI). It too has a small decline in the first half of the year with a strong rebound in the third quarter. Based on these two estimates, the U.S. economy was on shaky ground in the first half of 2022 as it dealt with the fallout of the Russian invasion, increased energy prices, and residual COVID effects.
3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
Cell tower case continues
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
foxkansas.com
Police union fires back after Wichita mayor's comments
An update on the story involving two off-duty Wichita police officers caught on camera intervening with two teenagers at a west Wichita skating rink. The fraternal order of police is firing back at the city's mayor for blasting the actions of the officers. The Fraternal Order of Police calls what...
KAKE TV
Wichita Fire Department fire captain dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Fire Captain Larry Feuerborn has passed away. Larry, known as 'the Legend' to his fire service family, had been a member of WFD for 44 years and had been discussing his plans to retire this year. "He was a friend and mentor to so many...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Breit, Michael James; 64; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass;...
2 injured in Wichita shooting on Thursday
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting near 21st Street North and Piatt Thursday.
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0