Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local experts to share College Station history during monthly luncheons
College Station’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all ages to learn a little bit more about the heart of Aggieland, with the kickoff of a local luncheon series every third Wednesday of the month at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. For many years, the city’s Historic...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three Aggies make D1Baseball.com’s top 100 transfers list
Three Texas A&M baseball players made the D1Baseball.com top 100 impact transfers list this week. The trio includes No. 25 Troy Wansing, No. 45 Hunter Haas and No. 69 Carson Lambert. Wansing is a left-handed pitcher from Purdue. Haas is an infielder from Arizona State, and Lambert is a right-handed...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 8 Aggie men's swimming and diving team loses to No. 9 Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 9 Auburn 167.5-132.5 on Wednesday at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. A&M’s Baylor Nelson won three events — the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 36.91 seconds), 200 backstroke (1:45.01) and 200 individual medley (1:48.66). Batuhan Filiz won the 1,000 freestyle (9:10) and 500 freestyle (4:24.62) in his Aggie debut. Andres Puente won the 200 breaststroke (1:58.77), and Jace Brown won the 200 butterfly (1:48.17).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 5
Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. “Practical Compassion” by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org. Speaker, 6:30 p.m, Gary Halter Nature Center in Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society presentation “Conservation Priorities in College Station” by Laurie Brown, recreational supervisor for the Lick Creek Park Nature Center and the Southwood Recreation Center.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M lands pledge from Florida WR who had been pledged to Georgia
Wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, a four-star recruit from Milton, Fla., has committed to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Cottrell, who had been been pledged to Georgia, made the announcement via social media Monday. He had 46 receptions for 651 yards with nine touchdowns as a senior. He added 279 yards rushing on 38 carries with five scores. He also completed 7 of 15 passes for 74 yards and two scores. He added 15 punt returns for 510 yards and seven kickoffs for 192 yards.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (12) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station author surprises herself by winning international writing competition
Despite suffering a recent rejection in a writing competition, Whitney Whitener challenged herself to take another bite of the apple. Writing on the theme of beauty, the 38-year-old College Station resident defeated hundreds of writers from around the world in the Wild Atlantic Writing Awards of Ireland for flash fiction.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blue Bell Creameries named region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence
Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley recently announced Blue Bell Creameries as the region’s 2022 Local Employer of Excellence. This award was presented at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference that took place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 in Dallas. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie swimming and diving teams to hit road for pair of events
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete at Auburn at 2 p.m. Wednesday then will face Georgia Tech and Savannah College of Art and Design at 10 a.m. Friday in Atlanta. On the men’s side, A&M is ranked eighth with Auburn ninth and Georgia Tech 21st. A&M’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
As SEC play opens, Williams looks to new formula to simplify success for Texas A&M men's basketball team
Last year, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament, head coach Buzz Williams handed the media a packet filled with numbers and statistics he crunched to support why the Aggies deserved to be in the NCAA tournament. Nearly...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Reese's record-setting game lifts No. 7 LSU over Texas A&M women's basketball team
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team had a steller defensive effort early, but seventh-ranked LSU still rolled to a 74-34 victory in Southeastern Conference play Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (15-0, 3-0) managed only eight points in the first...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS Salvation Army receives $25,000 from Atmos Energy
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station received a $25,000 donation from Atmos Energy to be used to assist people and families who are suffering from financial hardships. “This is a record amount that they’ve awarded to us, and it’s obviously in response to the needs of the community and them wanting to continue to support those in the community,” said Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army of B-CS.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Austin girls soccer team proves too tough for Lady Cougars in College Station Classic
First-year College Station girls soccer coach Eddie Hernandez and his young team were schooled by the Austin Lady Maroons, who muscled their way to a 4-2 victory Thursday in the College Station Classic at Cougar Field. The Lady Maroons won the majority of 50-50 balls in the season opener for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County law enforcement officials donate to child cancer research
Vicky Bridier of College Station lost her 4-year-old daughter to terminal cancer in 2016. The cause, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, is an aggressive brain tumor in children. “When Jade passed away within five days of diagnosis, we lost everything,” Bridier recalled. “We lost our whole entire life and our purpose...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local girls soccer teams ready for new season
The key word heading into the 2023 season for the girls soccer teams in Bryan-College Station might be “new.”. With new head coaches at College Station and Rudder and several new players on the rosters at Bryan, Rudder and College Station, there’s a lot of self-learning waiting for them to begin the year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Jan. 6
“Girl’s Weekend,” a lightning-quick farce in which four women travel to Dot’s Northwoods cabin to consume copious amounts of wine, laugh at their lives, trade stories and chat about their book club’s latest selection, comes to the Navasota Theatre Alliance from Feb. 17-March 5. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $16 for adults show is not recommended for children. ci.ovationtix.com/35823/production/1125787 or call 936-825-3195. FRIDAY EVENTS “Women’s Christmas,” 2-4 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Casual party to celebrate the Feast of Epiphany. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, art demonstrations and unique & interactive events and activities. Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Fresh Paint 2023, 7 p.m., 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan. Bryan Contemporary Artists new show. Free. ENTERTAINMENT HiFi Band, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan. Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Chad Miller & the Good Fortune, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station. Oliver Penn, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. EXHIBITS Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission. Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
beckersasc.com
Texas hospital to develop 4-story medical office building with ASC
Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW. The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 4
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Steve Miller. Guests include Sydney Bowles and Christina Richardson. (air date January 3, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls basketball team survives second-half pressure to down A&M Consolidated
For three quarters Tuesday, College Station dictated the pace in what would ultimately end up a 50-44 Lady Cougar win over A&M Consolidated in District 21-5A girls basketball play at Cougar Gym. But the Lady Tigers’ motor in the third quarter began turning a lopsided game into a nail biter...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County residents buy in on $785M Mega Millions
Brazos County residents took their chances Tuesday night to see if they had any luck in winning the $785 million Mega Millions prize, the sixth largest in U.S. history. Barbara Reed of College Station bought a Mega Millions ticket at the Shell Gas Station on Southwest Parkway East in College Station on Tuesday night. She said she wanted to kill time between errands and stopped to buy $6 worth of tickets. She also participated in July in the Mega Millions and purchased $6 worth of tickets.
