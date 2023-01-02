“Girl’s Weekend,” a lightning-quick farce in which four women travel to Dot’s Northwoods cabin to consume copious amounts of wine, laugh at their lives, trade stories and chat about their book club’s latest selection, comes to the Navasota Theatre Alliance from Feb. 17-March 5. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $16 for adults show is not recommended for children. ci.ovationtix.com/35823/production/1125787 or call 936-825-3195. FRIDAY EVENTS “Women’s Christmas,” 2-4 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. Casual party to celebrate the Feast of Epiphany. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Live music, art demonstrations and unique & interactive events and activities. Aggieland Trivia, 6 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station 7 p.m., Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park, 2200 Bomber Dr. in Bryan. Fresh Paint 2023, 7 p.m., 930 N. Rosemary Dr. in Bryan. Bryan Contemporary Artists new show. Free. ENTERTAINMENT HiFi Band, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Bryan. Tell Runyan, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Chad Miller & the Good Fortune, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station. Oliver Penn, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy in LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. EXHIBITS Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free. Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission. Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

