News On 6
Bob Mills Sky News 9 Captures Plane Flipped Over On Runway
A single-engine airplane flipped over on the runway at a metro municipal airport on Tuesday. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner captured video from above C.E Page Airport in Yukon. The plane flipped over as it was landing on the left runway and the pilot was seen getting out...
News On 6
Cassie's Thursday Afternoon Forecast
News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Thursday Afternoon Forecast. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
