Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nashville Parent
One Generation Away to Share Food at MTSU
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
Nashville Parent
OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food
One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items and more to to the North Boulevard Church of Christ parking lot to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile...
Nashville Parent
Ascension Saint Thomas to Host Cancer Wellness Health Fair
Ascension Saint Thomas Cancer Wellness and Tennessee Oncology Integrative Medicine will be hosting a Cancer Wellness Health Fair on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from 10 a.m- 1 p.m. at the Midtown Medical Plaza Lobby (2004 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203). About the Cancer Wellness Health Fair. At this event, attendees...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
Tennessee Tribune
Metaphysical Store Stone Harmony Brings Holistic Goods to Gallatin
GALLATIN, TN — Resting on the quiet little corner of East Main Street and South Water Avenue sits Stone Harmony, an independently Black-owned crystal and holistic shop founded and operated by Jacqueline Shannon. Since launching their products and services to be sold exclusively online in 2017, Stone Harmony has been met with steady success as well as a growing community around the store.
WEGR ROCK 103
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
wjle.com
Church Mobile Food Pantry Returns Saturday Morning
Don’t be surprised if you see a line of automobiles early Saturday morning stretching from downtown Smithville on South College Street as far out as Green Brook Park. It’s become a regular occurrence at least twice a year as families needing food get in line to be served by the Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s mobile food pantry in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
fox17.com
Rutherford school district scrambles for building project funding
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County School leaders are trying to find a way to fund much needed building projects. The school system wants to expand existing schools and build new classrooms to accommodate the huge population increase. The way it normally works when the school needs money...
wgnsradio.com
VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus
(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
wgnsradio.com
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
wpln.org
At Mammoth Cave, TSU students get up close with caves, critters and under-told Black history
Over a dozen Tennessee State University students are descending more than a hundred feet underground, outfitted with knee pads, helmets and headlamps. This fall 2022 trip is part of a national program to get more students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities involved in the outdoors, and WPLN News is tagging along for the journey.
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma
Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
WSMV
Nashville women warn of suspicious man ‘stalking’ neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some East Nashville women have spoken out about a man they claim is driving around their neighborhood following and calling out to women walking alone. More than three women have come forward to admit they are terrified for their safety. Although neighbors said multiple police reports...
Alina Andras
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
WSMV
Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
WKRN News 2
Portland firefighters deliver baby in couple’s garage
A Portland couple is thanking first responders who helped deliver their baby boy after they couldn’t make it to the hospital.
Comments / 0