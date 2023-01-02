ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nashville Parent

One Generation Away to Share Food at MTSU

One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items and more to the Middle Tennessee State University campus to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile Pantry for nearly...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

OneGenAway Mobile Pantry to Share Food

One Generation Away is bringing fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, bakery items and more to to the North Boulevard Church of Christ parking lot to give out to any Murfreesboro residents in need — completely for free. One Generation Away, a food assistance nonprofit, has been operating its Mobile...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Ascension Saint Thomas to Host Cancer Wellness Health Fair

Ascension Saint Thomas Cancer Wellness and Tennessee Oncology Integrative Medicine will be hosting a Cancer Wellness Health Fair on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from 10 a.m- 1 p.m. at the Midtown Medical Plaza Lobby (2004 Hayes St, Nashville, TN 37203). About the Cancer Wellness Health Fair. At this event, attendees...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Regional welcomes first baby of 2023

Cookeville – Roman James Hale, son of Jillian and Chris Hale, was born Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:39 a.m. He weighed 8 lbs 9 oz and 22” long. In 2022, Cookeville Regional’s birthing unit saw 1,451 total deliveries. Of that number, 1,066 were vaginal while 380 were Cesarean section. There were 28 sets of twins born and of the 1,451 delivers, there were 730 females and 721 males. The biggest baby delivered weighed 10 pounds, 13 ounces, and the smallest was 1 pound, 7 ounces.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Metaphysical Store Stone Harmony Brings Holistic Goods to Gallatin

GALLATIN, TN — Resting on the quiet little corner of East Main Street and South Water Avenue sits Stone Harmony, an independently Black-owned crystal and holistic shop founded and operated by Jacqueline Shannon. Since launching their products and services to be sold exclusively online in 2017, Stone Harmony has been met with steady success as well as a growing community around the store.
GALLATIN, TN
wjle.com

Church Mobile Food Pantry Returns Saturday Morning

Don’t be surprised if you see a line of automobiles early Saturday morning stretching from downtown Smithville on South College Street as far out as Green Brook Park. It’s become a regular occurrence at least twice a year as families needing food get in line to be served by the Smithville Cumberland Presbyterian Church’s mobile food pantry in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
SMITHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford school district scrambles for building project funding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County School leaders are trying to find a way to fund much needed building projects. The school system wants to expand existing schools and build new classrooms to accommodate the huge population increase. The way it normally works when the school needs money...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus

(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire

Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
On Target News

Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma

Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
TULLAHOMA, TN
WSMV

Nashville women warn of suspicious man ‘stalking’ neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some East Nashville women have spoken out about a man they claim is driving around their neighborhood following and calling out to women walking alone. More than three women have come forward to admit they are terrified for their safety. Although neighbors said multiple police reports...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
WSMV

Police find man reported missing near downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police said a man with dementia who was reported missing has been found safe. Ray Killingbeck, 74, was found in the downtown Franklin area after a citizen tip. Killingbeck had last been seen walking from the Williamson County Administrative Complex on West Main Street toward downtown Franklin around 1:15 p.m.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy