Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Norfolk Botanical Garden's 'Garden of Lights' extended through Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. — Not much time is left to see the dazzling "Garden of Lights" at Norfolk Botanical Garden. The Dominion Energy-sponsored light displays were originally scheduled to end on January 1, but it has been extended a week and its final night is now Saturday, January 7. You...
Virginia Beach ranked as a top winter fishing destination for 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 23, 2022. Dedicated watermen know that the cooling temperatures don't have to stop their fishing adventures. Depending on what you're looking to hook, the winter months can still be...
More families hit with high utility bills in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another Chesapeake family is feeling blindsided after opening their mailbox to a more than $5,000 water bill. Just last week, 13News Now reported on a family trying to figure out how to pay a $7,000 bill. “Hard to swallow when we opened that bill,” said Chesapeake...
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Not Your Last Supper community fridge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Priscilla Queen, a restaurant owner, has had an idea to help Hampton Roads for years. She wanted to bring a refrigerator to a neighborhood in need and leave free food inside. "My inspiration for the fridge is just really trying to help people," Queen said. So,...
Military Circle Mall shop owners counting down the days until they move
Business owners at Military Circle Mall are gearing up for change. Property management company Divaris has given shops until the end of January to close.
State awards Norfolk $24M for coastal flooding protection project
NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is working on a plan to prevent catastrophic flooding, and they got a major boost from the Commonwealth!. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded $24 million for the Ghent to Harbor Park Flood Barrier System. The project is part of...
WAVY News 10
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Virginia rail bill seeks to improve safety, prevent blocked roads
Virginia Delegate Shelly Simonds is renewing an effort that she says will improve railroad safety for both rail workers and communities throughout Virginia.
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads
After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
Chesapeake group files petition in response to proposed 'mega site' in southern part of city
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A group of Chesapeake residents wants to change the city's process for land-use projects in rural areas. Members of the Rural Chesapeake Preservation Committee filed a petition in Chesapeake Circuit Court in December. Chesapeake City Council members recently approved $14 million to purchase roughly 1,400 acres...
Jordan Bridge 'Rundays' group welcomes people who made resolutions to walk, run in 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If your resolution for 2023 was to be more active, you're in good company. Five days into the new year, though, you may not quite have completed that couch-to-5K transformation. Jordan Bridge Rundays is a group in Chesapeake that's ready to meet you wherever you are...
WAVY News 10
Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
Local food bank to host food distribution event at Greenbrier Mall
The City of Chesapeake is helping community members keep their pantries full as inflation continues to put pressure on food-insecure families.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
The potential site is where the Popeyes now stands alone between St. Paul's Boulevard and Fenchurch Street.
Three weeks after fire, part of South Norfolk Jordan Bridge remains shut down
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's a roadblock some drivers thought would only last a week, maybe even two weeks. However, the closure of the Portsmouth side of the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge has lasted more than three weeks. A spokesperson for Waste Innovations, which runs the Wheelabrator waste facility site...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Chesapeake officials searching for raccoon that bit a person
The encounter between the individual and the animal happened in the 2900 block of Guenevere Drive, near Camelot Elementary School.
WAVY News 10
‘We’re going through our hard time’: Skate shop in Portsmouth flooded after freezing pipes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hard Times Skate Shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. They posted video of it to their Instagram...
Portsmouth's Churchland Bridge to shut down during the day as crews work on bridge replacement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth drivers, heads up! Starting Thursday, the Churchland Bridge will close to all traffic during the day multiple times through the month of January. Drivers should expect to see the bridge closed on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure allows construction...
3 weeks after water main break, Tide operations to return
NORFOLK, Va. — Three weeks after a water main break in Downtown Norfolk, full light rail services will return Wednesday. The water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue and caused headaches for drivers and commuters using The Tide. Norfolk Department of Utilities shut off the water after learning...
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0