Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
WAVY News 10

Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
13News Now

3 weeks after water main break, Tide operations to return

NORFOLK, Va. — Three weeks after a water main break in Downtown Norfolk, full light rail services will return Wednesday. The water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue and caused headaches for drivers and commuters using The Tide. Norfolk Department of Utilities shut off the water after learning...
13News Now

13News Now

