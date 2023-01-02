ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

whbl.com

Sheboygan County Prominent in Governor Evers’ Second Inaugural Address

Governor Tony Evers made prominent references to his Sheboygan County background during his second inaugural address on Tuesday in Madison. Evers, along with other elected constitutional office-holders in Wisconsin, took their oaths of office during ceremonies at noon on Tuesday in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison before a packed house in the rotunda, beginning the 46th term of the Wisconsin governorship, and marking Evers’ second term after being reelected last November.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Great Lakes Scorecard Is Out

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Wisconsin’s Great Lakes ecosystems are graded in a new international report. Lake Superior received the highest available grade and along with Lake Huron is considered “steady.”. The analysis from the International Joint Commission noted Superior’s forest watershed and coastal wetlands help maintain high...
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Another ‘atmospheric river’ storm renews flood threat in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) – Emergency crews braced for the next bout of high winds and torrential rains forecast to sweep California starting on Wednesday, renewing the threat of power outages and flooding that struck parts of the state over the New Year’s weekend. The latest “atmospheric river” –...
CALIFORNIA STATE

