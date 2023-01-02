Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound remains closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Signs on I-10 EB near Iowa are telling drivers that they can use an alternate route of I-10 E to US 165 or I-10 E to LA 26, according to Louisiana DOTD Public Information Officer John Guidroz.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO