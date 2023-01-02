ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

I-10 E remains closed, alternate routes at US 165 and La. 26

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - I-10 Eastbound remains closed near the Evangeline Thruway due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Lafayette Police Department. Signs on I-10 EB near Iowa are telling drivers that they can use an alternate route of I-10 E to US 165 or I-10 E to LA 26, according to Louisiana DOTD Public Information Officer John Guidroz.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Officials break down high-speed pursuit procedures after deadly crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple agencies are still investigating a deadly police chase that took the lives of two teenage girls from Brusly. Police in Baton Rouge initiated the chase, going after a home invasion suspect in a stolen car. BRPD ended their pursuit after that driver, Tyquel Zanders crossed the Mississippi River bridge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Raymond Laborde employee accused of malfeasance in office

COTTONPORT, La. (KALB) - A corrections officer who was working at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport has been accused of malfeasance in office. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was asked to investigate April Pickney, 34 of Opelousas, for allegedly engaging in inappropriate and illegal activity with an offender at the facility.
COTTONPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy