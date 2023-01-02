COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO