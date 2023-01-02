ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

OBITUARY: Josephine Rose Tucker

Josephine Rose Tucker, 86, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial mass will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment of ashes will follow the service...
COLDWATER, MI
KCC hosting Express Enrollment Event at Grahl Center on Tuesday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Current and future Kellogg Community College students will have a chance to complete all enrollment processes needed to start winter/spring classes during the College’s Express Enrollment Event in Coldwater on Tuesday afternoon, January 10. The K.C.C. Express Enrollment Event will be held from 4:00...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Anthony L. Akers

Anthony L. Akers, 44, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case from California Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 3-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, MI
Arraignment expected Friday for Hillsdale County drive by shooting suspect

HILLSDALE, MI (WTVB) – An arraignment is expected to take place on Friday in Hillsdale County District Court for the suspect in a Wednesday night drive by shooting. According to the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department jail lodging page on their app, the 30-year-old suspect was booked on charges of attempted murder, felony firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing serious impairment.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
Hillsdale man facing assault and domestic violence charges following alleged October incident

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was formally charged on Tuesday in connection with an alleged assault on a woman in the Village of Quincy back on October 31, 2022. 38-year-old Brice Avery Staley was charged during a Branch County District Court arraignment with a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation along with two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence.
HILLSDALE, MI
Calhoun Commissioners sworn in, Kathy-Sue Vette chosen as chairperson

MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The seven Calhoun County Board of Commissioners were sworn in for their new terms on Thursday night. Among those taking their oaths were new commissioners Monique French from District 2 and Diane Thompson from District 6. The Commissioners selected Kathy-Sue Vette as the chairperson for...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI

