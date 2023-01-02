ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

20-40-60 Etiquette: Why one reader has reached tipping point on tipping

By Lillie-Beth Brinkman, Callie Athey and Helen Ford Wallace
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
QUESTION: Read your recent article on tipping, and yes, it is personal preference, with some guidance. However, two things bother me about tipping these days. 1. Here in Los Angeles County, California, minimum wage is $15, or close to, and if you go back to the intent of tipping, and its underlying mechanism to keep prices lower, with a living wage now, tips should not be needed. Now more is expected because wages and prices are up, and the math dictates the consumer simply pays more. I have a problem with this new mechanism.

2. And most troubling is the practice by establishments of a handy chart of recommended tip amount on the check. I find most often the "suggested" tip includes the mandated tax. They are putting forward the consumer should pay tips on TAX! How insane is this concept? How incredibly disrespectful and deceitful. I point it out to management all the time and it falls on deaf ears. It really should be illegal. Thoughts?

CALLIE’S ANSWER: The little box that tells you the tip for 15% or 20%? Wow, I thought that was so nice and convenient. I had no idea that it included the tax. Shows how much we all love a good "easy button." That being said, we live in Oklahoma where minimum wage is the same as the federal minimum requirement. But, no matter where you live, minimum wage in most states has not kept up with the cost of living. So, I'm going to keep tipping because I can, and I believe the person serving me is doing a good job.

LILLIE-BETH’S ANSWER: I think you’re getting bogged down by the details. Tipping is a personal preference and honors good service; it also is a necessary and expected cost of taking part in certain things, like eating in restaurants. If we get caught up in the minutiae of tipping amounts like an extra couple of dollars for taxes, then we miss the point of both of those things — thanking people for their service and recognizing that society counts tipping as part of servers’ income in the United States.

You bring up good points, though, about our weird relationship with tipping, especially since people keep wages in certain industries low because of tipping expectations. In many countries outside of the United States, which I noticed during a trip to Scotland in 2021, tipping is not expected and servers’ salaries reflect that. (I would ask whether $15 per hour is a living wage in California; that seems more like an Oklahoma-level living wage than what I understand California’s cost of living to be.) I don’t think you can fight this battle easily by pointing it out. In the end, it’s still voluntary, although some restaurants state up front that tipping will be charged, like they do in cases where a group is large. This probably isn’t what you want to hear, but keep in mind the point of tipping and try to calculate it as part of your budget in eating out. You can be frustrated at the suggestions if you want to, but don’t take it out on your servers; inflation has hit them, too.

HELEN’S ANSWER: Tipping is still a personal preference. Most people in Oklahoma continue the idea of 15% to 20% depending on the service. We did tip a little more during the last couple of years, but things are starting to return to normal.

I also feel like waiters are trying harder to be accommodating, so they should get a little extra. Always check to see if the tip is included in the check’s total amount. And base your tip on the amount without the tax.

With your minimum wage at $15, I don’t know what to comment on that except that tipping does not always have to be cash. You could write a thank you note or give a gift.

GUEST’S ANSWER:Joe Hight, journalist/columnist and Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame member 2013, media ethics professor and co-owner, Best of Books: You correctly pointed out two issues that have added to the complex world of tipping.

But I still will tip when and what I feel is appropriate because of issues of finding quality people in restaurants and the impact of inflation on all of us, especially those in the service industry. It’s become part of what we should do in our society. But, even with digital devices, you can still choose not to tip or put in your amount. Thus, you don’t have to tip for tax. What should remain: The choice on whether we should tip or not.

I hope your service is good enough to warrant a tip.

Since 2009, Callie, Lillie-Beth and Helen have written this generational etiquette column. They also include guest responses from a wide range of ages each week. So many years later, Callie is 20-plus; Lillie-Beth is 40-plus and Helen is 60-plus. To ask an etiquette question, email helen.wallace@cox.net.

Jenny Rao
3d ago

I'll be totally honest: I stopped tipping years ago. When I go out to eat, I don't want a side order of guilt to go with my meal. I only pay for what I eat or drink. Nothing less, nothing more.

Rudy Bernal
3d ago

Tipping for great service only. I won't tip just because it's expected. If I get a server who's jacked up and depressed looking/acting, no tip.

