Jeremy Renner 'Critical but Stable' After Snow-Plowing Accident

By Kimberly Roots
 3 days ago
Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was injured while plowing snow Sunday , our sister site Variety reports.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s publicist told Variety. “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

UPDATE: Renner underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his reps told our sister site Deadline late Monday: “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Per Nevada’s Washoe County Sheriff’s Office , law enforcement officials arrived on the scene — which was in the area of Reno’s Mt. Rose Highway — around 9 am Sunday in response to a traumatic injury. Renner, who was the only person involved in the accident, was later airlifted to a hospital. The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Mayor of Kingstown stars Renner as Mike McLusky, head of a powerful family in charge of a Michigan town where incarceration is the main industry. Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan drama is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15 on Paramount+.

In addition, Renner also will star in and executive-produce Rennervations , an upcoming four-part unscripted series for Disney+. Per the show’s official logline, the project “embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know Renner as Hawkeye, a character he most recently reprised in Disney+’s Hawkeye series.

New York Post

Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Lands New Western Role

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser did not take a break from the Western genre after filming the hit Paramount Network's latest season. Instead, he filmed Dead Man's Hand, a movie shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Lionsgate's Grindhouse Entertainment Group picked up North American distribution rights to the project on Tuesday, reports Deadline. The film is expected to be released in 2023.
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
FanSided

Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return

Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone': Did You Know Piper Perabo's Stepdaughter Is Also on the Show?

Yellowstone viewers were first introduced to the character Clara Brewer on season 5 of the Paramount Network's Western drama. Brewer serves as John Dutton's trusty assistant in his new role as Montana governor, and she is played by actress Lilli Kay. The actress and her character may be new to Yellowstone viewers, but Kay is certainly no stranger to the show. She has family ties that connected her to the series long before she made her debut.
FanSided

Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)

The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Breaks Silence After Tragic Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner has broken his silence about his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram on Tuesday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, which serves as the first look at the actor following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
The Independent

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
StyleCaster

How Marvel Stars Responded to Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident—Chris Evans Called Him ‘Tough As Nails’

Sending heroic love. Chris Evans sent Jeremy Renner well wishes in his recovery. In Renner’s first Instagram post since his snowplow accident, many of his Marvel co-stars responded to send him love and called him a true superhero. Renner was hospitalized after a “weather-related” accident on January 1, 2023. In a statement, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to “a traumatic injury” around the Mount Rose Highway near Reno, Nevada on Sunday morning. The Hawkeye star was helping a neighbor who was stuck in their car after getting out of his snowplow. The heavy piece of machinery accidentally...
HollywoodLife

Jeremy Renner Gets Airlifted To Hospital After Snow Plow Runs Over His Leg: Watch

(UPDATE: 1/3/23 at 8:35 a.m.): “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2, 2023,” a statement from Jeremy’s family confirmed. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition. Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe Country Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
