Tampa, FL

Lightning sign rookie D Nick Perbix to 2-year extension

San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning rookie defenseman Nick Perbix signed a $2.25 million, two-year contract extension on Monday.

Perbix, 24, has three goals, five assists and is plus-8 in 29 games this season. He is tied for second in goals among Lightning defensemen and is fourth in scoring,

Perbix was a sixth-round pick, 169th overall, by Tampa Bay in the 2017 draft. The Elk River, Minnesota, native signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Lightning before the start of this season.

