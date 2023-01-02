ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

How to make small changes for a healthier new year

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6xvJ_0k105mRE00

On Call: Resolutions for a healthier New Year 04:45

NEW YORK -- It's that time of year when people vow to go on a diet or head back to the gym to improve their health.

But in spite of best intentions, it doesn't always go so well.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar was on call with CBS2 to share small changes that can add up to a healthier new year.

She talked about how to make a new habit or break a bad one, foods to eliminate from your diet and the benefits of movement.

Watch the interview above for her expert tips and more.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Study shows 1,375% spike in edible cannabis exposures in kids

NEW YORK -- The legalization of marijuana has made it easier for adults to get their hands on pot, but it's also become easier for kids.The long lines at the city's first legal marijuana dispensary highlight the demand for pot, but the availability of cannabis has led to a spike in the number of kids exposed to weed.A five-year study published in Pediatrics Magazine found more than 7,040 exposures to edible cannabis in kids under 6. That's an increase of 1,375%."Kids don't tend to ingest pills because they don't taste good, but they will certainly go for a product that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy