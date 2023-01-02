How to make small changes for a healthier new year

On Call: Resolutions for a healthier New Year 04:45

NEW YORK -- It's that time of year when people vow to go on a diet or head back to the gym to improve their health.

But in spite of best intentions, it doesn't always go so well.

Dr. Nidhi Kumar was on call with CBS2 to share small changes that can add up to a healthier new year.

She talked about how to make a new habit or break a bad one, foods to eliminate from your diet and the benefits of movement.

Watch the interview above for her expert tips and more.