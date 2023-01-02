Thief filmed stealing bottle of Tequila by hiding it in sweatpants

Photo: Getty Images

Cape Coral, FL - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a bottle of Tequila from a Southwest Florida liquor store by hiding it in his sweatpants.

The bottle of Tequila was stolen from Paradise Spirits and Smoke on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to the store's owner, the suspect was filmed walking in the store, picking up a $55 bottle of Casamigos tequila, putting it in his sweatpants and leaving the store.

Radostina Serpionov, who owns the store with her husband Tim, says the suspect entered the store with another man, who has tried to steal from the store before.

Serpionov believes the men worked together to steal the alcohol, with one man acting as a distraction while the other man hid the tequila in his sweatpants.

Serpionov tells NBC 2 News one of the men approached the counter and started talking to her, while the other man was filmed bending down, grabbing the bottle of liqour, and putting it in his pants.

On Friday, the Serpionovs filed a report with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects are encouraged to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.