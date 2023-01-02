ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Thief filmed stealing bottle of Tequila by hiding it in sweatpants

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x22iu_0k105jn300
Photo: Getty Images

Cape Coral, FL - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a bottle of Tequila from a Southwest Florida liquor store by hiding it in his sweatpants.

The bottle of Tequila was stolen from Paradise Spirits and Smoke on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral around 2:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to the store's owner, the suspect was filmed walking in the store, picking up a $55 bottle of Casamigos tequila, putting it in his sweatpants and leaving the store.

Radostina Serpionov, who owns the store with her husband Tim, says the suspect entered the store with another man, who has tried to steal from the store before.

Serpionov believes the men worked together to steal the alcohol, with one man acting as a distraction while the other man hid the tequila in his sweatpants.

Serpionov tells NBC 2 News one of the men approached the counter and started talking to her, while the other man was filmed bending down, grabbing the bottle of liqour, and putting it in his pants.

On Friday, the Serpionovs filed a report with the Cape Coral Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects are encouraged to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man throws beer on 5-month-old baby during drunken outburst

NAPLES, Fla. — Naples Police are looking for a man who allegedly threw his beer on a five-month-old baby girl during a drunken rampage. “As he stormed out, he proceeded to throw an entire beer on my five-month-old baby who was in her stroller doing absolutely nothing wrong,” said “D,” the mother of the child, who requested to remain anonymous for concerns over her safety.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

FBI, police raid Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Authorities raided a home early Thursday on Embers Parkway West in Cape Coral. Our crew on scene saw unmarked FBI units, along with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators were walking in and out of the home all morning long. NBC2 has reached out to...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Naples man arrested for bringing a gun to a fistfight

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — It was a scene of pandemonium and blood in the lobby of Physician’s Regional Medical Center as medical personnel rushed to stop the bleeding of a gunshot victim. That was what awaited Collier County Sheriff’s deputies when they arrived following the report of a...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Road rage knockout in Cape Coral leads to arrest

A road rage incident left a man in the hospital after getting punched in the face, knocked unconscious, and then driven over by a car. The Cape Coral Police Department said Dylan Sarwar attacked another driver at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Country Club Boulevard intersection in December. A...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Man extradited from Louisiana following arrest for murder in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service in connection to a murder in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD), Hector Perdomo, 24, was arrested for the murder that occurred on November 13, 2022, in the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar parking lot.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Venice. Deputies say Polina Belousov was at a friend’s home around 12:30 in the morning on Wednesday when she said that she didn’t want to go home.
VENICE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy