Washington, DC

'This is who greets you in hell': NFL fans react to Washington's terrifying new mascot

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Fans of the Washington Commanders are terrified by the NFL team's official new mascot.

On Sunday (1 January), the mascot "Major Tuddy" was revealed at the Commanders' home game against the Cleveland Browns during halftime.

"He's kind of a pig deal... WELCOME, OUR NEW MASCOT, 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝙐𝘿𝘿𝙔!" the Commanders' official Twitter shared, alongside a video showing Major Tuddy and the team's highlights over the years.

The Browns ended up prevailing against the Commanders 24-10.

Despite the Commanders' loss, viewers seemed to be more concerned by the choice of mascot.

Some even think the mascot looks like a creature that would see you in "hell."

One person on Twitter wrote: "This is who greets you in hell."

"Y'all so unserious man… I mean, what the actual hell!?" another added.

A third wrote: "Watched this and didn't have a single, peaceful or good dream last night."

On the other hand, others cracked jokes at the mascot's expense.

"New Professor Pyg origin story just dropped," one added, referencing the DC Comics supervillain in Batman.

"Lol, at this point, I think y'all tryna push us away," another quipped.

Check out other reactions below.

The Major Tuddy reveal comes after the original Hogs said the Commanders and owner Dan Snyder were trying to capitalize off their legacy.

The Hogs was a nickname for the offensive line of the Washington Redskins in the 1980s and early 1990s.

They also helped the Redskins win three Super Bowl championships under head coach Joe Gibbs.

On 26 December 2022, ABC News reported that there was a bunch of speculation about whether the new Commanders' mascot would be a dog or a hog.

In a statement on Monday, the Hogs claimed Snyder and the Commanders used "the original HOGS brand for commercial purposes with NO compensation to the men [whose] blood and sweat equity built the original HOGS brand 40 years ago."

Indy100

Indy100

