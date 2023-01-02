Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Hudson County cardiologist as medical director of Catheterization Lab
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Raashan Williams to the position of medical director of the Catheterization Laboratory, effective in late December. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role, as he has been a strong presence...
Bouncer, 61, dies after punch outside Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve; kidney donated to sister
The 61-year-old bouncer who was knocked out outside a Chelsea bar early on Christmas Eve has died, police said Monday.
Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide
NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
NBC New York
65-Year-Old Kicked Off NYC Fire Escape Dies Months Later; Enraged Beau Charged With Murder
A 33-year-old Bronx man now faces a murder charge in the case of a 65-year-old he allegedly kicked off the fire escape of the building where the two lived during a confrontation over a female relative, authorities say. The victim, Kevin Madison, was found unconscious on the sidewalk outside the...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Ghost Truck Kitchen Expanding to Bergen-Lafayette
A digital restaurant that was perfectly positioned to assist the Jersey City community amid COVID-19 will be opening a new location as Ghost Truck Kitchen is heading west and to much larger digs with sit-down dining. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Ghost Truck Kitchen has made a name...
Woman punches another woman pushing stroller in Gramercy, 'That's my baby!'
A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller in Gramercy on Tuesday, alleging the child was hers.
Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location
Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
Woman, 38, found dead inside apartment at Bronx NYCHA housing complex
The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman found inside a Bronx housing complex last month, according to authorities.
Uncle Junior's Home On 'The Sopranos' Hits NJ Market (LOOK INSIDE)
"I'm halfway to China! There's nothing here!" Remember that scene from "The Sopranos?" Season 6, Episode 1, Tony is digging in the garden outside of Uncle Junior's home looking for his body. Well, that Newark home is on the market for $545,000. According to a Sopranos filming location guide, the...
Undercover investigators entrap people of color through illegal cabs crackdown at NYC airports: lawsuit
A lawsuit filed on Jan. 5, 2023 alleges New York City officers pose as desperate travelers to entrap law-abiding motorists into offering illegal rides at JFK and LaGuardia airports. Four New Yorkers claim TLC enforcement agents posed as visitors desperate for a ride from the city's airports before slapping them with steep fines. [ more › ]
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before Christmas
46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus is one of 10 siblings. Samantha, who is deaf and autistic has lived with her mother and brother on East 91st Street in Brooklyn, New York for several years. Samantha was staying with her sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Island while her mother visited another sibling who was having surgery overseas.
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic
PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
‘That’s my baby’: Woman punched in Manhattan by attacker claiming child is hers, NYPD says
GRAMERCY, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant punched a woman pushing a baby in a stroller Tuesday morning in Gramercy, claiming that the child belonged to her, police said. “That’s my baby, they just changed his face,” Victoria Parkes allegedly told a 49-year-old woman pushing the child along First Avenue near East 15th Street around 9:35 […]
Hard to say goodbye: Brooklyn small business closing after 22 years, neighborhood children are heartbroken
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A pandemic and a recession did not destroy Brooklyn’s small business Lulu’s Cuts and Toys. The owner said big box competition and inflation delivered the death blows. The beloved local landmark is now shutting its doors after 22 years in business. The owner of Lulu’s Cuts and Toys on 5th […]
NJ man abandons dog outside airport after it was barred from plane
A New Jersey man left his dog tied up outside the Des Moines, Iowa airport Thursday after he was told the dog couldn’t board the flight because he didn’t have a kennel for him. Des Moines police spokesman Paul J. Parizek told New Jersey 101.5 the Newark man...
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
