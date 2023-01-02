ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Millionaire NY mom convicted of killing 8-year-old son dies by suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — A health care executive who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally drugging her 8-year-old developmentally disabled son has died by suicide, authorities said. Gigi Jordan, 62, who was convicted in 2014 of killing her son, Jude Mirra, was found dead on Dec. 30 in her Brooklyn home. The city medical examiner’s office ruled […]
BROOKLYN, NY
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City’s Ghost Truck Kitchen Expanding to Bergen-Lafayette

A digital restaurant that was perfectly positioned to assist the Jersey City community amid COVID-19 will be opening a new location as Ghost Truck Kitchen is heading west and to much larger digs with sit-down dining. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Ghost Truck Kitchen has made a name...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dominican restaurant opens its 4th New Jersey location

Mamajuana Cafe, a Dominican-styled restaurant, has opened its fourth New Jersey location, this one in Plainfield. Their other New Jersey restaurants are in Woodbridge, West New York, and Paterson. According to the restaurant chain’s website:. Mamajuana Café was born in the year 2006 in Inwood NY with the intention...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before Christmas

46-year-old Samantha Denise Primus is one of 10 siblings. Samantha, who is deaf and autistic has lived with her mother and brother on East 91st Street in Brooklyn, New York for several years. Samantha was staying with her sister, Joanna Peck, in Elmont, Long Island while her mother visited another sibling who was having surgery overseas.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. trying to get out ahead of nasty tripledemic

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the holidays behind us, the so-called "tripledemic" is showing no sign of letting up.More and more kids and adults are coming down with COVID, the flu and RSV, and patients are flooding into emergency rooms and pharmacies.At Paramus Pharmacy, a steady stream of customers have been on the hunt for cold meds and COVID tests."We have more flu than we actually have COVID. Head congestion, things of that nature," one customer said.The recent wave of infections and a new COVID variant led pharmacist Manish Pujara to reinstate a mask mandate in the pharmacy. It's a pandemic-era...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn mom says she has leaks in almost every room of her NYCHA home

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn mom dealing with leaks in her kitchen, bathroom and hallway closet said she feels overwhelmed and heartbroken. Jennifer Matos lives on the top floor of NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens. She’s had problems with her ceilings for months. Dr. Kesha Crawford, Tenant Association president at the public housing development, contacted PIX11 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy