Beaufort County, NC

wcti12.com

Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire

NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
AURORA, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Officials working to locate runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Repairs continue after storm damage South Lenoir High School

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency service crews are working day in and day out to repair the damage from strong storms and straight line winds at South Lenoir High School. South Lenoir Athletic Director, David Combs says, “As we walked outside when the wind calmed down, we saw the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

High hopes for Greenville, Pitt County economy in 2023

COMING UP AT 10 & 11: There are high hopes the 2023 economy for Greenville and Pitt County will be on the rebound after a tough year with COVID-19, inflation and other factors. WNCT's Caitlin Richards had this report at 6 and will share more on 9OYS News tonight. High...
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages

PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Washington won the Cash 5 jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that Laura Doran bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion in Washington Square Mall in Washington. Her ticket ended up matching all five white balls on the December 3 drawing.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

BrightStar Care extends services to eastern NC

Like many families before them and many after, Amy and Blake Eason’s family made the decision to have an at-home care service look after her grandfather and his grandmother. The Easons, of Greenville, were so pleased with the level of care her grandfather received, they decided to open a franchise of BrightStar Care in Greenville back in October.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

