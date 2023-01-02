Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Homeowner and one other confirmed deceased after house fire
NEW BERN, Craven County — The homeowner and one other from the Thursday, Dec. 29 house fire in New Bern have been confirmed deceased. The dog, Sport, survived and is being cared for by a foster family associated with Misplaced Mutts. Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer for the City...
WITN
Fire chief stresses working smoke detectors after two people die in New Bern house fire
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that two people died in a house fire that occurred a week ago. The fire happened last Thursday at a home on 910 Meadows Street and two people inside were injured. Bags of clothes, books, furniture, and yellow tape could be seen strewn outside of the house on Thursday afternoon.
WITN
One Eastern Carolina county updates dispatch areas after two fires within four days
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A couple is left distraught after losing their belongings and three dogs to a house fire on New Year’s Eve morning. Their experience found them advocating for change that appears to have already taken place. This family and their neighbors told WITN they are...
Gas leak reported in Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a gas leak in a residential area on Harris Creek Road Thursday evening. Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson said there was an adult and six children inside the house when the gas leak was reported. Dispatchers had the residents of the home evacuate the […]
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
wcti12.com
Teen reported missing in Pitt County found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Richmond County teenager was found dead in a motel room in her home county on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported to Pitt County as a runaway...
Officials working to locate runaway juveniles
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina residents have been seeing several reports from local law enforcement officials regarding runaway juveniles. On Wednesday the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced that 17-year-old Allison Johnson, who was reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022, was found dead on Dec. 19 in a Richmond County motel […]
WITN
PETA offering reward in Edgecombe County dead dogs case
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - PETA is offering a reward after three dogs were found dead along an Edgecombe County road. Edgecombe County deputies said it appeared that the dogs were been starved to death and dumped. The animals were found around 2:30 pm Sunday on Baker Street Extension just outside...
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
WITN
Repairs continue after storm damage South Lenoir High School
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency service crews are working day in and day out to repair the damage from strong storms and straight line winds at South Lenoir High School. South Lenoir Athletic Director, David Combs says, “As we walked outside when the wind calmed down, we saw the...
Kinston PD asking for residents’ feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department has released a feedback survey to be completed by the city’s residents. The online survey asks questions about crime in Kinston. The survey focuses on how safe citizens feel in Kinston, and other crime-related issues. Keith Goyette, Interim Police Chief at the Kinston Police Department, said, “We […]
WITN
Community speaks out about concerns in Craven Terrace apartments
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Community members in one city in the East are speaking out on behalf of current tenants at an apartment complex who say they are experiencing unfit living conditions, and are having a hard time getting problems fixed. Tenants of Craven Terrace apartments in New Bern,...
WITN
NCDOT roadway project begins January 9 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A road in Jacksonville will closed due to maintenance starting next week. Fairway Road in Jacksonville will be closed from January 9th through January 18th near the intersection with Commerce Road. The DOT says this project is to relocate sewer pipes and manholes on Commerce Road...
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The news showed up in front of WITN’s Greenville studio as a vehicle caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on Arlington Boulevard. The driver of the car said that he was on his way to pay his phone bill when the engine caught fire and quickly spread.
WNCT
High hopes for Greenville, Pitt County economy in 2023
COMING UP AT 10 & 11: There are high hopes the 2023 economy for Greenville and Pitt County will be on the rebound after a tough year with COVID-19, inflation and other factors. WNCT's Caitlin Richards had this report at 6 and will share more on 9OYS News tonight. High...
carolinacoastonline.com
Damaged CCEC insulator causes power outages
PINE KNOLL SHORES - Damages to Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op's (CCEC) infrastructure left many in Carteret County without power on New Year's Eve. According to the CCECs Communications Director Melissa Glenn, general wear and tear from the elements caused the failure of an insulator on their transmission line in Pine Knoll Shores.
WITN
Beaufort County woman celebrates $225k Cash 5 jackpot
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Washington won the Cash 5 jackpot off a $1 ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that Laura Doran bought her Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion in Washington Square Mall in Washington. Her ticket ended up matching all five white balls on the December 3 drawing.
thewashingtondailynews.com
BrightStar Care extends services to eastern NC
Like many families before them and many after, Amy and Blake Eason’s family made the decision to have an at-home care service look after her grandfather and his grandmother. The Easons, of Greenville, were so pleased with the level of care her grandfather received, they decided to open a franchise of BrightStar Care in Greenville back in October.
