ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Woman found climbing ‘in and out’ of flipped car after DUI crash, South Carolina police say

By Bethany Fowler
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LehTP_0k104IBl00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year’s Day evening in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers respond to a crash at 7:08 p.m. with injuries at John B White Senior Boulevard and E Henry Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YyPM6_0k104IBl00
Tiffany Young (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman climbing in and out of a 2016 Kia Forte, which was flipped on its top.

While speaking to the driver, Tiffany Young, officers asked if she had hit the pole that was split into two pieces. Young told the officers that she did not.

‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte

Officers then asked Young how much she had to drink. She told the officers she had two shots of tequila prior to leaving the house.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Young failed, the police department said.

Young was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Due to having injuries, Young was taken to the hospital where she yelled at staff and security multiple times. She was also charged with public disorderly conduct.

Young is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 12

smoke - Dogg
3d ago

It's bad enough to drive drunk, but to do it during the holidays is even worsen.What's wrong with u woman?

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m. Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction. The Subaru […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to shooting scene in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after a shooting that happened on Wednesday. According to the coroner, they arrived to the scene at around 11:40 a.m. on Highway 29 near Plantation Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
90K+
Followers
21K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy