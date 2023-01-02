ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

newsdakota.com

District 24 Representative Dwight Kiefert

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert serves on the Agriculture and Human Services Committees. Kiefert said in the past session, legislators approved of funding to build a new State Hospital in Jamestown. But he said the leveling of funding appropriated to cover services need to help people in the facility is falling short of expectations.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Winter Ag and Construction Expo Is Coming To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – It’s an event that producers and farmers wait for every year. The Winter Ag and Construction Expo is scheduled for January 12th and 13th at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event features seminars and vendors, along with the Unison Bank free lunch on both days.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
newsdakota.com

Oakes Public School Becomes Vision Zero School

OAKES, N.D. (NDHP) – Representatives from Vision Zero, along with Oakes graduate Major Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol welcomed Oakes Public School as the latest Vision Zero School at a recognition ceremony on Wednesday, January 4th. Student leaders, who are featured in a traffic safety banner...
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

VCBC Public Library Hearing About "Let's Talk About It" Book

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library board held a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors to...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

"Let's Talk About It" Book Hearing Jan. 5th In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be holding a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Carol Jean McKee

Carol Jean McKee, 77, Luverne, North Dakota, passed away on January 5, 2023 at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. Carol Jean Mielke was born February 20, 1945 in Valley City, ND. She was the daughter of Elmer and Mable (Rogne) Mielke. She attended school in Dazey, ND and was a member of the first graduating class of North Central of Barnes in 1963. After high school graduation, she attended the Dakota Business School in Fargo, ND for one year. On June 27, 1965, Carol married Marvin Jene Mckee. They lived in Fargo, Texas, Arizona and California before moving to Luverne, ND in 1976 where they farmed. Their son Blair was born in 1981.
LUVERNE, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Snow Removal Plan

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has an update on snow removal for this week. City crews will begin clearing snow in the residential districts, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. The TENTATIVE schedule is as follows:. Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 4 & 5) –...
JAMESTOWN, ND
tedmag.com

Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota

Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks

(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
willmarradio.com

Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota

(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
JAMESTOWN, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Hate To Burst Your Bubble Jamestown, North Dakota…

People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Gahner Named Most Recent JRMC Legend

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center recently announced Mitch Gahner as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
JAMESTOWN, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"

(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
FARGO, ND

