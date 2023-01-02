Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
District 24 Representative Dwight Kiefert
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert serves on the Agriculture and Human Services Committees. Kiefert said in the past session, legislators approved of funding to build a new State Hospital in Jamestown. But he said the leveling of funding appropriated to cover services need to help people in the facility is falling short of expectations.
newsdakota.com
Winter Ag and Construction Expo Is Coming To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – It’s an event that producers and farmers wait for every year. The Winter Ag and Construction Expo is scheduled for January 12th and 13th at the Jamestown Civic Center. The free event features seminars and vendors, along with the Unison Bank free lunch on both days.
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
newsdakota.com
Oakes Public School Becomes Vision Zero School
OAKES, N.D. (NDHP) – Representatives from Vision Zero, along with Oakes graduate Major Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol welcomed Oakes Public School as the latest Vision Zero School at a recognition ceremony on Wednesday, January 4th. Student leaders, who are featured in a traffic safety banner...
newsdakota.com
VCBC Public Library Hearing About “Let’s Talk About It” Book
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library board held a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors to...
newsdakota.com
“Let’s Talk About It” Book Hearing Jan. 5th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Barnes County Public Library will be holding a public hearing regarding the book “Let’s Talk About It” on Thursday, January 5th. Since September, a group of citizens have been asking the library director and the board of directors...
newsdakota.com
Carol Jean McKee
Carol Jean McKee, 77, Luverne, North Dakota, passed away on January 5, 2023 at SMP Health-St. Raphael in Valley City, ND. Carol Jean Mielke was born February 20, 1945 in Valley City, ND. She was the daughter of Elmer and Mable (Rogne) Mielke. She attended school in Dazey, ND and was a member of the first graduating class of North Central of Barnes in 1963. After high school graduation, she attended the Dakota Business School in Fargo, ND for one year. On June 27, 1965, Carol married Marvin Jene Mckee. They lived in Fargo, Texas, Arizona and California before moving to Luverne, ND in 1976 where they farmed. Their son Blair was born in 1981.
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Snow Removal Plan
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown has an update on snow removal for this week. City crews will begin clearing snow in the residential districts, tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. The TENTATIVE schedule is as follows:. Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 4 & 5) –...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail Power Company acquires 39 wind turbines in Barnes County, North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Otter Tail Power Company has purchased 39 wind turbines in North Dakota. "We have been adding to our renewable fleet of generation over the course of the last 20 years or so, and the Ashtabula III Wind Farm is one that was constructed in 2010," said Brad Tollerson, the utility's Vice President of Energy Supply.
tedmag.com
Tammy Miller Sworn in as Lt. Governor of North Dakota
Tammy Miller, former CEO of Border States, was sworn in as the 39th lieutenant governor of North Dakota on Jan. 3, 2023. Miller previously served as CEO of Fargo-based Border States, the sixth-largest electrical distributor in North America. She joined the employee-owned company in 1991 as the accounting manager and served in a variety of roles including corporate controller, vice president of finance, executive vice president, general manager for the southwest region and president. Under Miller’s leadership, Border States grew from under $500 million in annual sales to nearly $2.5 billion.
valleynewslive.com
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After hundreds of police calls, several arrests, and months of back-and-forth between city leaders and a Fargo homeowner, demolition began Wednesday morning of a home known to be a local drug house near downtown Fargo. The house located at 924 5th St. S., in...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks
(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
willmarradio.com
Chloe Garcia found in North Dakota
(Jamestown, ND) -- The Willmar Police Department says 17-year-old Chloe Garcia is no longer missing. Officers say Chloe was safely located Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Minnesota B-C-A issued a missing person alert for Garcia on December 23rd. She had been missing from the Wilmar area since November 9th. Kandiyohi County Family Services is Garcia’s legal guardian.
Hate To Burst Your Bubble Jamestown, North Dakota…
People all across the country are dead-set on the notion that aliens are conducting abductions. Well, I guess I should prepare myself then, right? Start boarding up the windows, maybe hide my two cats ( although I'm pretty certain the UFO creatures will leave them alone unless they have a cat box on board ) - so here is the deal, the light show that has been in the skies lately is freaking common folks out. They are certain that little green men ( or women? ) are plucking people off the ground and kidnapping them ( unless they are employees from the IRS, then for sure they won't touch them, for fear of a space audit )
newsdakota.com
Gahner Named Most Recent JRMC Legend
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center recently announced Mitch Gahner as its most recent Legend Award recipient. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes employees who exceed expectations and are THE difference in the lives of those they serve.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"
(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
