Billy Jack Rankin, 75, of Bangs
Billy Jack “BJ” Rankin was born 7 February 1947, in Midland, Texas. He grew up in Rankin and graduated from Regan County High School in Big Lake. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin 24 May 1969 and was sworn into the US Army Reserves on 25 May 1969 as a heavy truck driver in the 77th Transportation Platoon in Midland. He worked for Gulf Oil Corporation in Midland for one year before beginning his career in public school education in 1970, as a teacher/coach in the Grandfalls-Royalty ISD. In 1972, he moved to Bangs to take a teaching/coaching position.
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early
Shirley Ann (Braxton) Brinson, 85, of Early, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. A celebration of Life service will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, 2 PM, Saturday, January 7, 2023. Shirley was born September 23, 1937 in Evergreen, Alabama and raised in Florida. Shirley married Clyde Brinson, the...
Robert Bara, 59, of Fort Worth, formerly of Brady
Robert Bara, age 59, of Ft. Worth, Texas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Ft. Worth. Robert was born June 27, 1963 in Brady, Texas to Severo Bara, Sr. and Angelina (Hernandez) Bara. Robert grew up in Brady and moved to Ft. Worth in 2006. He worked as an electrician for many years. He was a good man. He was jolly, full of fun and the life of the party. He was always ready to help anybody who needed it. He was a Cowboys fan, a youth sports coach and the best Grandpa and Dad. He loved fishing, hunting and off-roading. He was a Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Cathedral in Ft. Worth.
Ms. Roxie Walton Brown, 70, of Brownwood
Ms. Roxie Walton Brown, 70 years old, passed away December 28, 2022 at her home in Brownwood, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Faith Community Church. Visitation will be held Friday January 6, 2023 at Brownwood Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m.
June Roberts, 93, of Goldthwaite
June Roberts, 93 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 6, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite. Interment will be at Goldthwaite...
Catalina Cervantes Caro, 98, of Brownwood
Catalina Cervantes Caro, age 98, of Brownwood went to Heaven on Friday, December 30, 2022. Celebration of Life for Catalina will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood (1914 Indian Creek Rd. Brownwood, Texas 76801).
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63
Wayland Doyle Hood, 63 passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 7th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, with interment to follow at Blanket Cemetery. Wayland was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1959 in Comanche, TX to Douglas and...
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser is Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for the Brown County between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early...
Grand opening underway for High Vibes Emporium in downtown Brownwood
The newest downtown Brownwood business – High Vibes Emporium, located at 205 Fisk – opened its doors Wednesday and is in the midst of a grand opening celebration through Saturday. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. “It’s...
First Baby of 2023 Born at Hendrick Brownwood
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood on Tuesday night announced its first baby of the New Year in the following Facebook post:. Welcome to the world, Ivuis Dahlia Martinez! Ivuis is the 2023 New Year’s Baby, born at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood on January 2, 2023. She arrived at 11:25 a.m. and weighed 6 lbs. Proud parents are Mykayla Liendo and Daniel Martinez.
Jerbear Imaging Ribbon Cutting Held
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Jerbear Imaging on Monday, January 2nd. Sibling duo, Jason Gill and Joyce Morris of Blanket, TX have launched their new family business JerBear Imaging- a mobile ultrasound business. They offer 4D ultrasound for expecting mothers and pregnancy confirmation for livestock and breeders. They also provide litter counts for dog and cat breeders as well as livestock to confirm pregnancies.
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
Brookesmith ISD to Host Parent Information and Resource Fair
Tuesday, January 31, Brookesmith Independent School District will host the Brookesmith School PARENT INFORMATION AND RESOURCE FAIR. Admission to the fair is free and is open to all Brown County residents. The fair will be held in the old Brookesmith ISD gymnasium 6:00-9:00 p.m. and will run concurrently with the varsity basketball game between Richland Springs and Brookesmith.
Entries Total 1,723 for 71st Annual Brown County Youth Fair
There will be 418 exhibitors presenting a total of 1,723 entries at this year’s Brown County Youth Fair which runs all next week. Exhibitors representing each community in Brown County will make their way to the fair grounds in south Brownwood. This includes 31 entries in Ag Mechanics, 827 entries in home economics, 84 pens of rabbits, 253 sheep, 320 swine, 64 steers and heifers and 144 goats.
HPU Football Names New Offensive Coordinator
BROWNWOOD – The Howard Payne University football program announced today the hiring of HPU alumni, Brad Wilson as offensive coordinator of the Yellow Jacket football program. Brad Wilson comes to Howard Payne from Sul Ross State University where he served as the Lobos assistant head coach and offensive coordinator...
Lady Lions and Lions Basketball Teams Lose Tuesday Night
The Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions basketball teams suffered losses on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions lost to Marble Falls 60-37. Next up is 4A number one in Texas Glen Rose, a district game for the Lady Lions, this Friday afternoon at 5:45 pm at Warren Gym. Glen Rose is 25-1 on the season so far. This game is also the first KOXE basketball broadcast of the season. Listen on the radio, on the KOXE website or KOXE App.
Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment to Meet Tuesday
The City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday, January 10, at 4:00 pm at City Hall in the Council meeting room. The agenda is below. The board may deliberate and/or act on the following items:. Call to Order. Items to be Withdrawn. Approval of Minutes. Regular Meeting...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Gets Ballistic Shields
Pat McLaughlin III, Director of Governmental Affairs for Brown County, issued the following press release Wednesday afternoon:. Largely in response to the May 24, 2022 Uvalde school shooting at Robb Elementary, Governor Greg Abbott announced the allocation of $50 million for a statewide Bullet/Ballistic-Resistant Shield Grant Program that will provide local eligible jurisdictions with the chance to access grant funding to address active shooter barricade situations. Pat McLaughlin, Brown Counties Director of Governmental Affairs, in concert with the Office of the Governor of Texas secured $68,595.00 of grant funding for 15 Level III+ Ballistic Shields for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department.
Several Sentenced in Brown/Mills County District Court
According to District Attorney Micheal Murray, felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Edward Lloye Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to Forty ( 40) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Further, Wells, pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Drug Free Zone and was sentenced to Twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division and Wells pled guilty to the felony offense of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and was sentenced to Ten (10) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
Lady Lions and Lions Soccer Teams Win Tuesday Night
The Brownwood Lady Lions and Lions soccer teams were both winners on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions traveled to Waco La Vega capturing a 5-1 victory. Molly Oliver scored three goals for Brownwood, while Adryanna Huerta and Kennedi Johnson added one each, with Johnson’s coming on a penalty kick. Ataleigh Constancio and Braycee Lee each dished out an assist. The Lady Lions (1-0) will compete in the Alvarado tournament this weekend against Saginaw at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Waco University at 3 p.m. Friday, and Wimberley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
